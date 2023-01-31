Bills QB Josh Allen to miss Pro Bowl, will play in golf tournament instead

Josh Allen (17) Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Allen didn't miss any games during the 2022 season, he suffered an elbow injury in Week 9 against the New York Jets, an issue that lingered for the rest of the campaign. Although many NFL players continue to opt out of playing in the Pro Bowl -- or some of the other competitions surrounding the day -- Allen's reasoning for bowing out of the festivities could be legitimate.

It's certainly not a good look for the NFL, however, when one of the faces of the league will be spending his day playing golf instead of on the gridiron. Allen will be joined by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, MLS star Gareth Bale and actor Will Arnett, among others, at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.

Allen earned his second career Pro Bowl honor this year after posting a 63.3% completion percentage for 4,283 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns in 16 games, while adding 124 carries for 762 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.