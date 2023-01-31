Catholic schools throughout the Sioux City Diocese, including Storm Lake St. Mary's, celebrated Catholic Schools Week this week. St. Mary's celebrated the week with a visit from Bishop R. Walker Nickless, an All-School Mass service, alumni in-person and virtual meet and greets, a food drive, as well as several activities for students and staff. Through all of the events, Storm Lake St. Mary's focused on teaching students the value that Catholic education provides, and its contributions to the church, communities, and the nation.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO