HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most of us had a relatively easier-going morning on the roads, but the pesky zone of ice and snow still grazed the southernmost parts of our viewing area, granting upwards of an 1″ of snow (and some drizzly ice) in the coalfield mountains south of Pikeville, Logan, and Beckley. That exits as a faint drizzle before midday and we’ll be seeing a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the afternoon (better sunshine the farther north you go). Temperatures will manage to sneak toward the lower 40s this afternoon, offering another thaw. Overnight tonight, we’ll see a new push of arctic air invade, but mercifully we only get a piece of it as New York and New England is targeted more squarely for sub-zero cold. The blustery cold will force out a few snow flurries, particularly in the mountains, but I think the biggest issue for folks to deal with will be the temperatures holding in the 20s all day, with wind chills in the teens on Friday, even with full sunshine in the afternoon.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO