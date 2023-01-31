Read full article on original website
LCC boys schedule game at Hazard for Thursday
The Letcher County Central Cougar boys basketball game against Clay County last night was cancelled. The 19-6 Cougar boys have picked up a game for tomorrow, Thursday. They will take on the 18-3 Hazard Bulldogs at Memorial Gym in Hazard. This will be huge game featuring 2 of the best...
LCC Lady Cougars play district game at JBS tonight
The 10-12 Letcher County Central Lady Cougars will next play at June Buchanan in a district game this evening. It’s varsity only with tip-off at 6:00pm. We’ll bring you the LCC-JBS girls game tonight here on the Bulldog. Pregame begins at 5:40 with Anthony Bersaglia and Bull Creech.
David Jones named football coach at Mingo Central
LENORE — As rumored and expected, Mingo Central High School will have David Jones as its new head football coach. The hiring was made official Jan. 30 at the Mingo County Schools Board of Education meeting at Lenore K-8 school, pending certification. Jones, a Red Jacket native, most recently...
Floyd County 8th grader killed in crash identified
An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified.
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
Highway 15 closed due to deadly crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Jackson police say Highway 15 is closed at Brewers Drive due to a deadly crash. Kentucky State Police Post 13 dispatchers told WYMT the road is still closed. This is a developing story.
State Police investigate fatal single-vehicle wreck in Logan County
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — State Police report a wreck that killed a Mingo County man remains under investigation. Thomas Diamond, 63, of Delbarton was found dead the the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Man, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police. The news release said...
Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire
PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash
ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
Community remembers two lost in deadly crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of two people who died following a crash in Floyd County, Monday morning have been released. Paula Vazquez and her son, Daniel, died after troopers say their car hydroplaned and hit a county vehicle. Megan Kidd was Paula’s best friend and said it...
State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Crews responding to crash in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to the scene of a crash on US 119 in Mingo County. According to 911 dispatchers, it happened near 22 Mine Road around 12:30 p.m. Dispatcher said the crash is believed to involve two trucks. There is no word on any injuries...
Missing teen believed to be in danger
WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a missing teen who officers say may be in danger. Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday, according to the West Hamlin Police Department. Officers say Vance’s family woke up Sunday morning to find...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Man wanted after ramming police cruisers during pursuit arrested in Ky.
FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man accused of ramming a police cruiser and throwing meth out of a car window during a pursuit has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Shawn ‘Shug’ Risner was arrested at a home in Fallsburg, Kentucky by the US Marshals...
First Warning Forecast | Quieting Down Before Getting Colder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most of us had a relatively easier-going morning on the roads, but the pesky zone of ice and snow still grazed the southernmost parts of our viewing area, granting upwards of an 1″ of snow (and some drizzly ice) in the coalfield mountains south of Pikeville, Logan, and Beckley. That exits as a faint drizzle before midday and we’ll be seeing a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the afternoon (better sunshine the farther north you go). Temperatures will manage to sneak toward the lower 40s this afternoon, offering another thaw. Overnight tonight, we’ll see a new push of arctic air invade, but mercifully we only get a piece of it as New York and New England is targeted more squarely for sub-zero cold. The blustery cold will force out a few snow flurries, particularly in the mountains, but I think the biggest issue for folks to deal with will be the temperatures holding in the 20s all day, with wind chills in the teens on Friday, even with full sunshine in the afternoon.
