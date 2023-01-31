ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

THREADS Protocol Aims to Influence Effectiveness of Sustainability Legislation

By Kate Nishimura
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgtxE_0kXOCsZO00

Industry trade groups have developed a set of principles to guide effective policymaking surrounding people and planet.

The American Apparel and Footwear Association ( AAFA ), the Accessories Council, The Council of Fashion Designers of America ( CFDA ), and the Responsible Business Coalition have come together to release the THREADS Sustainability and Social Responsibility Protocol, a framework for developing laws that impact the fashion sector.

On behalf of the thousands of brands and retail groups they represent, the groups aim to assist policymakers in ensuring that proposed policy intended to do good is actually actionable, applicable and effective. The acronym, which describes ideal sustainability legislation , stands for Transparently developed and enforced, Harmonized across jurisdictions and industries, Realistic timelines, Enforceable, Adjustable, Designed for success, and Science-based.

The tenets reflect the industry’s desire to see practical and precise science-based regulations that meaningfully address social and sustainability challenges. According to the trade groups, the creation of the THREADS Protocol represents their members’ commitment to working pre-competitively to improve global supply chains and production practices by coming together to help drive ethical and responsible standards.

Brands and retailers are already doing the work individually to make changes to their organizations, according to AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar. “Members set and strengthen ESG priorities year over year and weigh in on proposed polices of all matters of importance,” he told Sourcing Journal.

Now, “We’re at a critical juncture where policies must be smart, effective, and meet the tenets of THREADS to make a real, positive difference,” he added, as a means of “facilitating, amplifying, and accelerating the industry’s good work.”

“Our members are engaging in a constructive and meaningful way as legislative proposals roll out in 2023 and beyond,” Lamar said.

The THREADS Protocol applies to policies concerning worker rights , the environment, chemical management and other human impact matters connected to global fashion supply chains. One of the framework’s tenets—Harmonized across jurisdictions and industries—aims to address the longstanding issue of a lack of standardization across different districts and territories. Regulations, even if passed in identical format, can be interpreted and enforced unevenly, which the trade groups said leads to confusion as well as undermining the trust of the public. Addressing this issue head-on increases transparency, and the groups also believe that best regulatory practices could be shared across industries facing similar challenges.

“The involvement of local and national governments, as well as supranational bodies and international organizations, has the potential to build on industry initiatives related to key concerns, establish achievable benchmarks, and catalyze widespread progress,” the groups wrote on Monday.

“Policy proposals must account for the work industry, stakeholders, and governments at every level will need to undertake to achieve the desired outcomes if they are to be effective,” they added. “Enthusiasm for a desired outcome is not enough. Poorly designed policies divert resources away from successful or promising industry initiatives and instead create barriers to real progress on environmental and social issues affecting the industry.”

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Experts at Manifest Say Managing Returns is a Balancing Act

Retail is grappling with a massive returns problem. Many companies claim they’re drowning in give-backs, but consumers still feel entitled to returns policies that work to their benefit. Panelists at the Manifest logistics conference this week discussed the impact of returns on retail’s bottom line, along with the current strategies at play to reroute or repurpose unwanted merchandise while keeping consumers satisfied. A recent report from returns software solution Loop Returns showed that 96 percent of shoppers believe returns policies directly reflect how much a brand cares about its relationship with them. Jonathan Poma, the group’s CEO and co-founder, said that brands...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Project NY Examines Representation in Content Creation

Representation in fashion has been a hot topic in recent years, with many brands and retailers attempting to rise to the challenge of combating systemic racism and becoming more inclusive. Last year, Gap Inc. unveiled its Power of the Collective Council, a group dedicated to creating better access and advocating for historically marginalized and vulnerable communities. VF Corp. is on track to reach gender parity at the director level by 2030 and 25 percent BIPOC representation during that same time frame, according to its 2022 annual profile on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA). In 2021, Target made a five-year, $2 billion investment in Black-owned businesses. A...
Sourcing Journal

Manifest 2023: Automation and Electrification Key to a More Sustainable Future for Logistics

Electrification, automation and digitization were at the heart of discussions at the Manifest logistics conference on Tuesday. Now in its second year, the event drew more than 3,000 attendees including tech startups, third-party logistics providers (3PLs) and brand executives to Las Vegas to discuss the industry’s advancements and pain points. After nearly three years of supply chain disruptions, logistics has become both the sector to watch and many organizations’ biggest ongoing headache. But across panels and presentations, the focus centered on cementing a more sustainable and tech-driven future for logistics and the companies that depend on it. At a panel discussion on fleet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sourcing Journal

Fashion for Good Launches US Textile Waste Project

After forays in Europe and India, Fashion for Good’s Sorting for Circularity initiative is coming to America. The 18-month initiative, which the Amsterdam-based sustainable innovation platform announced Tuesday, seeks to take the most “representative snapshot” of textile waste composition generated in the United States and, in so doing, establish the business case for textile-to-textile recycling in the country. “We are excited to be taking the Sorting for Circularity Project into new territory and entering the North-American market,” said Katrin Ley, managing director at Fashion for Good. “After successful initiatives across such large regions as Europe and India, the U.S. presents a great...
Sourcing Journal

Sustainable Fashion Policy Sparks Heated Texworld Debate

Texworld Evolution NYC picked up right where it left off. Continuing its Summer 2022 conversation surrounding recent wins in legislation and policy for sustainable and ethical fashion, Sharon Perez, Lenzing Fiber’s senior business development manager, moderated a panel revisiting these topics, exploring how far the industry has come and how much further there is to go. “[Fashion] is a $2.5 trillion industry; the view of it is fun, it’s glitzy, it’s glam. But a lot of us know there’s a lot of issues that we need to address,” Perez said, naming pervasive problems like chemical use and carbon footprints. “If we don’t do anything about it, it will just continue to grow and have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
agritechtomorrow.com

Advancing Agriculture with Jay Vroom: Biome Makers Adds Industry Leader as New Advisor

Biome Makers, a global leader in agtech microbiology, announces the addition of Jay Vroom as an advisor. Biome Makers is revolutionizing the agricultural industry with BeCrop technology, the world's largest database of taxonomic references of microorganisms. Biome Makers aims to optimize crop yields by integrating soil microbiology into farming practices.
ILLINOIS STATE
beefmagazine.com

NCBA announces 2023 policy priorities

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) executive committee approved the organization’s policy priorities at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, with a focus on advancing animal disease preparedness, protecting voluntary conservation programs, and defending producers from regulatory overreach. “Our focus is helping to create...
GCN.com

10 steps to future water sustainability

Ten technology-based actions can ensure water sustainability into the future, a think tank says. Using sustainability, technology, economics, governance and social/demographic as drivers, the 26 participants in “Water 2050,” an initiative to support the future of water led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), boiled the 10 action items into four categories.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Bill would bar Chinese interests from American farmland

(The Center Square) – Two members of Congress representing almost the entirety of Washington east of the Cascades want to stop a particular group of foreign nationals from owning, controlling, or profiting from American agricultural land. U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, have introduced the “Prohibition of Agricultural Land for the People’s Republic of China Act” in the House of Representatives aimed at keeping members of the Chinese Communist Party from owning American agricultural real estate. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
abovethelaw.com

USCIS-Proposed Fee Increase With New Additional Asylum Costs Will Hurt Businesses

The Department of Homeland Security rang in 2023 with some shocking new proposed fees — and a plan to help pay for the humanitarian asylum program with new fees for worker visa applications. On January 3, DHS published almost 500 pages of proposed rules in the federal register, including a list of rising fees, and the big news of a new $600 asylum fee tacked onto employment-related applications. This will be a huge shift and will undoubtedly hurt businesses filing for temporary and permanent visas.
NBA

NBA Foundation extends partnership with Children's Defense Fund with $3.6M in funding

NEW YORK — The NBA Foundation has announced its largest single grant to-date to the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF), totaling $3.6 million over a span of three years. Through this partnership, CDF will help identify candidates and support program management for the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program. Launched in 2022 by the Foundation, the Fellowship provides career development opportunities in the business of basketball for undergraduate and graduate students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Honolulu Civil Beat

Silver Bullet Solutions For Affordable Housing

A silver bullet for affordable housing is like a three-legged stool where each leg is the same length, sturdy and connected to each other. The three legs (components) are developable land, reduced regulatory barriers and money. Each component is individually important but requires the others to succeed. While developable land...
HAWAII STATE
labroots.com

American and Canadian Cannabis Advertising Regulations Show Lack of Consistency in the US

A University at Buffalo study that compared cannabis marketing policies in Canada and in various U.S. states found significant differences in advertising strategies. Most state marketing regulations lack clarity regarding illegal advertising tactics, while Canada offers clear policies about prohibited tactics. The researchers reviewed Health Canada’s 2018 Cannabis Act and...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy