ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

NFT sales cratered in 2022. Here’s why Amazon still may dive into the volatile market

By Ben Weiss
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ur874_0kXOCpvD00

Jeff Bezos’s tech giant is omnivorous. Originally an online retailer, Amazon has expanded into web hosting, groceries, and—most surprisingly—health care. And as of last Thursday, the trillion-dollar behemoth was rumored to be making a play for the NFT market.

The details are fuzzy, but Amazon plans to launch an NFT initiative in the spring, per four anonymous sources who spoke to Blockworks. A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment, and Fortune was unable to independently confirm the report.

Given the prolonged crypto winter, FTX’s collapse, and even the White House’s recent hostility toward crypto, why is one of the tech industry’s biggest players reportedly now interested in non-fungible tokens?

What’s the plan?

Two sources from the Blockworks report said Amazon is purportedly focusing on blockchain gaming and related NFT implementations, with one saying that the company will focus on encouraging users to play Web3 games that award free NFTs.

The tech giant has already planted its flag firmly in media, creating its own streaming service and television and film studio. “I can easily see them saying, ‘Yeah, we should get into gaming, too,’” Brian Fitizgerald, an Amazon analyst at Wells Fargo, told Fortune.

Amazon does already have its own small gaming studio, and there were rumors in 2022 that it would buy Electronic Arts, one of the largest companies in the space. Its potential entrance into the NFT market may be one more step in expanding its influence in gaming.

But why NFTs?

In 2022, there was no shortage of proclamations about the death of NFTs—and for good reason. By September, trading volume had collapsed by 97% from its peak roughly eight months earlier.

The bottom of the NFT market undoubtedly fell out, but that doesn’t mean it still isn’t worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Sales have creeped upward since October, reaching $900 million in January, according to data from CryptoSlam.

“If the reports are true, it’s not a surprise that a major Cloud provider like Amazon—who currently hosts the metadata for many popular NFT collections on their servers—would be interested in getting a slice of that pie,” Andrew Tate, the content lead at blockchain analytics firm Nansen, told Fortune.

Linked with retail?

Tate’s mention of Amazon hosting NFT metadata speaks to the company’s already prominent role in the world of Web3.

Amazon Web Services, the catchall name for the company’s various cloud computing services, is a blockchain computing workhorse, with 25% of all Ethereum workloads running on its servers, according to its website.

And in early January, Amazon announced a partnership with Ava Labs, which created and maintains the blockchain Avalanche, to increase the adoption of Avalanche among businesses, institutions, and even the government.

In addition to Amazon’s rumored entrance into the NFT game market, Fitzgerald, the Wells Fargo analyst, thought it was plausible that the company could link NFTs with its retail business. He imagined a scenario in which consumers would receive a digital token as a certificate of ownership after they bought a physical good.

He can’t see Amazon’s splash into the world of Bored Apes to be dramatic enough to open a crypto or NFT exchange to rival Binance or OpenSea, given all of the regulatory uncertainty and inherent risk surrounding the crypto market. However, the NFT market still brings in hundreds of millions of dollars per month, and Amazon hasn't shied away from experimenting with blockchain technology.

“If NFTs and the blockchain technology underneath them provide utility in terms of physical good authentication and in accuracy,” said Fitzgerald, “then why wouldn't Amazon and eBay want to be involved in enabling that technology?”

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Fortune

Fortune

271K+
Followers
12K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy