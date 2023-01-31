ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

Washington Post: Daughter Finds Dad’s 1978 Bucket List — After His Passing in Limerick — and Vows to Complete It

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnPPO_0kXOCmWG00
Laura Carney completes one of the bucket list items of her dad, who lost his life in Limerick.Photo byCarney Family at The Washington Post.

When Laura Carney found her father’s 1978 bucket list, scrawled on a page torn from a spiral notebook, she knew immediately it was special.

Her dad had written it well before his passing, but it gained significant emotional heft after he was gone. Sydney Page reported Laura’s next steps in The Washington Post.

Michael “Mick” Carney, a Delaware resident, wrote the bucket list and was in the process of fulfilling it when he was taken in 2016 by a Route 422 car crash in Limerick.

From the first moment she saw the tattered pages, Laura knew she had to finish it.

“This is what I’m supposed to do,” she told her husband.

She embarked on a six-year quest to finish 50+ experiences her father targeted.

The bucket list included tasks from the simple to the challenging:

“The first couple ones that I did happened organically,” Laura said.

One was “Run 10 miles straight,” which she accomplished via a marathon she had already planned.

“Talk to a President” was tough, until Laura discovered that Jimmy Carter was teaching Sunday School in Georgia, making him meetable there.

Upon completing the adventures, Laura commented that although some treks were solo, “…it didn’t really feel like I was doing things alone. Because I knew my dad was with me,” she said.

The full account of this bucket list success is at The Washington Post.

