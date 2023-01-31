Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Insider Anil Chitkara Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Read full article on original website
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Update
Shares of NASDAQ EFTRW opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.73.
Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW) Drops By 7.7%
NASDAQ AEHAW opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $0.16.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Shares Up 1%
The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELIW) Stock Price Down 42.8%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 (NASDAQ:MDGSW) Shares Up 36.7%
Medigus is a medical device company specializing in developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and highly innovative imaging solutions across medical and industrial applications.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.96.
BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Stock Price Up 2%
BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 2.0 %. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.58.
Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Shares of Abri SPAC I stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Abri SPAC I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Up 6.9%
The company has a market cap of $57.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX.U) Trading Down 2.8%
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.15.
Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:ADALU) Trading 0.3% Higher
Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Stock Price Up 0.8%
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading 6.9% Higher
The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Shares Up 0.3%
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Shares Up 9.5%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Down 6.4%
The stock has a market cap of £7.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Spotify Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPOT)
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.
