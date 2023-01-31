Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Insider Anil Chitkara Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

23 HOURS AGO