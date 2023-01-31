Read full article on original website
globalspec.com
Video: Mitsubishi Electric Automation releases MELSOFT Gemini 3D simulator software
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc. has released its MELSOFT Gemini 3D simulator software to allow users to expedite the design and construction of manufacturing projects as they introduce new automation components to their facility. By connecting to a variety of software and factory devices, Gemini provides visualization, simulation and the streamlining of work processes.
technologynetworks.com
Novel Chemistry Fuels Ultra-High Power Density Batteries
Mohammad Asadi, assistant professor of chemical engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology, has published a paper in the journal Science describing the chemistry behind his novel lithium-air battery design. The insights will allow him to further optimize the battery design, with the potential for reaching ultra-high power densities far beyond current lithium-ion technology.
3printr.com
Mechnano delivers first Nano-Uniform ESD High-Temperature Resin
The electronics industry can be more agile when handling bespoke customer requests by using additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing, to fabricate ESD parts to support the reflow process. Mechnano uses AM to help electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers reduce cycle time, increase throughput, and ensure Nano-Uniform ESD protection.
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Specifying low-voltage variable frequency drives
Learn the purpose and advantages of variable frequency drives. Understanding major design considerations when choosing to use variable frequency drives. Knowledge of common types of variable frequency drives. Variable frequency drive insights. With proper consideration, a VFD can provide an efficient method for controlling a motor’s speed, lower electricity costs...
scitechdaily.com
18 Times More Power: MIT Researchers Have Developed Ultrathin Lightweight Solar Cells
A team of researchers has developed a new technique for producing ultrathin and lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly integrated into any surface. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have created new ultralight fabric solar cells, which can transform any surface into a power source with ease and speed.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
Top Speed
Here's What Needs To Happen For Hydrogen Cars To Take Off (And, Why EVs Hold Them Back)
The technology in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEVs) is impressive and has a great deal of potential. They also have several advantages over traditional EVs like longer range and quicker charging or refueling. There are however several things that need to happen with the technology if hydrogen-powered cars are going to take off. Right now hydrogen takes a lot of fossil fuel to create, and it's expensive. There is also a lack of hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Most of all, the thing that may be holding back HFCEVs is the success of non-hydrogen electric vehicles. People need a solid reason to ditch their Teslas and until a compelling argument is made, hydrogen-powered vehicles will linger in obscurity.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
VIDEO: A team of researchers made a shape-shifting robot that can switch between liquid and solid — signaling a new breakthrough in robotics, study says
"Giving robots the ability to switch between liquid and solid states endows them with more functionality," a scientist on the project said.
Good News Network
A Big Step Towards Hydrogen Fuel Out of Thin Air—Just Like a Plant
A device that can harvest water from the air and provide hydrogen fuel—entirely powered by solar energy—has been a long-held dream of scientists, but it’s now close to fulfillment. Chemical engineer Kevin Sivula and his team have made a significant step towards bringing this vision closer to...
generalaviationnews.com
Free online lithium-ion battery training courses released
True Blue Power has released seven free, on-demand lithium-ion battery training courses. You can receive one credit hour toward FAA Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) and Inspection Authorization (IA) refresher certification when you complete the free True Blue Power training. The online video training can be accessed through FAASafety.gov or the...
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Lumin smart circuit software now integrated with Enphase and SolarEdge batteries
With additional rebates available to U.S. consumers for home efficiency updates, energy load control will be paramount to furthering the country’s energy transition. Smart circuit company Lumin has now integrated its software with Enphase and SolarEdge energy storage products, allowing participating homeowners to easily personalize and manage circuits and prolong battery runtime.
globalspec.com
OpDAT MTP cable assemblies offer high transmission rates with low space requirements
Multi-fiber connectors have become the transmission method of choice in many data centers and telecommunication centers, supporting transmission of 10 Gbit/second to 400 Gbit/second and more. Multi-fiber push on (MPO)/MTP cable assemblies for fast and reliable fiber optic links provide an effective means for high and sustainable transmission rates and ensure a powerful and fast network.
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
globalspec.com
Schurter receives PSE-JET approval for high-performance SMD fuses
Schurter product family types UMZ 250, UMF 250 and UMK 250 according to IEC 60127-4 have received the Japanese PSE-Jet approval. The newly marked packaging will be rolled out the first week of April 2023, date code 2314 or higher on the label. Schurter offers a wide range of circuit...
techaiapp.com
The Essentials of AC/DC Power Supplies
The heart of any electronic device is its power supply. This article provides a basic explanation of what AC/DC power supplies are and how they operate. An AC/DC power supply is a device that converts alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). AC is typically supplied by a power outlet in a home or office, while DC is used by most electronic devices.
Phys.org
New sensor enables 'smart diapers,' range of other health monitors
Waaahhh! While babies have a natural mechanism for alerting their parents that they need a diaper change, a new sensor developed by researchers at Penn State could help workers in daycares, hospitals and other settings provide more immediate care to their charges. The new sensor—so cheap and simple to produce...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
ZDNet
This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost
I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
