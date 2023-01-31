Read full article on original website
Mother urges police to retest evidence in unsolved Nashville double murder
Nearly five years after charges were dropped against the only known suspect in the murders of two teenage tanning salon employees, the case remains one of Nashville's most notorious unsolved crimes.
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
WSMV
Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
WSMV
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in face in January
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is still recovering after a friend of hers allegedly shot her in the face in East Nashville last month. According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to 1601 Holly Street on Jan. 4 for a woman who had been shot and a Red Kia fleeing the scene. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
WSMV
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
12-year-old arrested for false ‘active shooter’ call at Two Rivers Middle School
A large police presence gathered at Two Rivers Middle School in Donelson for a false active shooter call Friday morning, resulting in the arrest of a student.
Suspect arrested in connection with October murder of 18-year-old in East Nashville
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year.
Nashville hotel liquor theft suspect arrested
Donald Chandler, 35, the suspect of a liquor heist at a downtown Nashville hotel last month, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Murfreesboro Police Continue Looking for Suspect After Man Shot on Pritchett Dr.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 1, 2023) – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man, leaving him seriously injured. The 20-year-old male victim was shot on Pritchett Dr. just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary investigation shows the victim...
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.
Pritchett Drive Shooting Victim Dies in Hospital, Victim Identified
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 2, 2023) – The victim of the Pritchett Dr. shooting has died. Investigators believe he was the victim of a robbery attempt Wednesday night. Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Pritchett Dr. at 5:55 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kendall Storay in the passenger seat of a black Infinity Sedan with a gunshot wound.
Man shot at Clarksville intersection in 'targeted' attack, police say
One person was shot multiple times at an intersection in Clarksville Wednesday in a "targeted incident," according to investigators with the Clarksville Police Department.
WSMV
Two girls attack Walmart security guard, try to get away on WeGo bus: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A retired off-duty officer working security at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike was allegedly assaulted by two 13-year-old girls who were accused of stealing from the store. On Wednesday afternoon, the two girls were leaving Walmart with stolen merchandise when the security guard confronted them. They...
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Parking Garage Theft Suspect
UPDATE: Detective Harris has identified the person of interest wanted for stealing a pressure washer from a truck in the parking garage on N. Maple. Warrants are being obtained for the man’s arrest. Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 26, an...
wgnsradio.com
BULLETIN: Wednesday Night Shooting Victim Dies!
(MURFREESBORO) The victim of the Pritchett Dr. shooting has died. Investigators believe he was the victim of a robbery attempt Wednesday night. Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Pritchett Dr. at 5:55 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kendall Storay in the passenger seat of a black Infinity Sedan with a gunshot wound.
Woman Shot Monday Walking at Esteswood Dr. and Trimble Rd
Teams of detectives are working to identify the two males who attacked and then shot a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the 4300 block of Esteswood Drive at the Trimble Road intersection at 11:38 p.m. Monday. The investigation shows that the assailants initially passed the victim in a dark...
Defendant acquitted in Kaufman murder trial remains locked up
When Cowan was arrested two years ago following Kaufman's murder, he was charged with possessing narcotics and guns and remains detained in Davidson County on those active charges.
18-year-old suspect arrested weeks after Nashville convenience store shooting
After weeks on the run, an alleged shooter has been taken into custody in Davidson County.
Jury reaches verdict in killing of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
By: Emily West NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a trial lasting more than a week, a jury acquitted one of the two men charged in the death of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440 while finding the other defendant guilty of a lesser charge. On Tuesday the jury found Devaunte Hill guilty of second-degree murder, and returned... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
