La Vergne, TN

WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in face in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is still recovering after a friend of hers allegedly shot her in the face in East Nashville last month. According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to 1601 Holly Street on Jan. 4 for a woman who had been shot and a Red Kia fleeing the scene. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
Rutherford Source

Pritchett Drive Shooting Victim Dies in Hospital, Victim Identified

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 2, 2023) – The victim of the Pritchett Dr. shooting has died. Investigators believe he was the victim of a robbery attempt Wednesday night. Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Pritchett Dr. at 5:55 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kendall Storay in the passenger seat of a black Infinity Sedan with a gunshot wound.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

BULLETIN: Wednesday Night Shooting Victim Dies!

(MURFREESBORO) The victim of the Pritchett Dr. shooting has died. Investigators believe he was the victim of a robbery attempt Wednesday night. Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Pritchett Dr. at 5:55 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kendall Storay in the passenger seat of a black Infinity Sedan with a gunshot wound.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Court TV

Jury reaches verdict in killing of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

By: Emily West NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a trial lasting more than a week, a jury acquitted one of the two men charged in the death of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440 while finding the other defendant guilty of a lesser charge. On Tuesday the jury found Devaunte Hill guilty of second-degree murder, and returned... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
