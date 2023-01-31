Read full article on original website
Mayor Andre Dickens Announces ATLinBusiness Marketplace During Small Business Event
Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta announced the launch of ATLinBusiness Marketplace—a new, dedicated digital marketplace for Atlanta-based businesses to sell and market to other Atlanta-based businesses and corporations. “ATLinBusiness Marketplace will create a more equitable business-to-business environment by connecting buyers and sellers in metro Atlanta—including minority-owned, women-owned and...
Qcells Expansion Puts Focus on Georgia Tech’s iWorks Program
The good news: Northwest Georgia is slated to get a big economic development boost following a major announcement and planned company expansion that promises to create 3,500 new jobs. The challenge: In this still-tight job market, where’s a company to start?. When the company in question is Dalton-based solar-panel...
Institute of Government Adds Three New Communities to PROPEL
The University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government is expanding efforts to support rural communities in Georgia thanks to funding from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development as well as resources provided by the University of Georgia Foundation. The Institute of Government is a Public Service and Outreach unit at UGA.
New Cobb Chamber Chair to Confront Workforce Challenges Head-on
Greg Teague waited an extra year for his turn, but it has finally come. The CEO of Marietta-based Croy Engineering, Teague, 49, is the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's 2023 chairman, a role he was set to fill in 2022 before COVID threw things a bit off course. See more.
The Cobb Chamber's 81st Annual Dinner
The Cobb Chamber celebrated its many accomplishments of 2022 at the 81st Annual Dinner celebration, presented by Wellstar, on Jan. 28 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Over 1,000 business and community leaders attended the black-tie optional dinner affair, including military leaders, economic development partners and elected officials. Atlanta broadcast legend Monica Kaufman Pearson of WGCL/WPCH TV served as the event’s master of ceremonies.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta CEO Named to 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Kwame Johnson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
Fulton County to Host Airport Master Plan Update
Fulton County is inviting the public to take a final look at the County’s Executive Airport’s 2023 Master Plan. A Public Meeting for the Airport Master Plan will be held February 16 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Aviation Community Cultural Center located at 3900 Aviation Cir NW, Atlanta, GA 30336.
Atlanta Fed Promotes Five to Executive Vice President
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta board of directors recently approved the promotions of senior vice presidents Brian Bowling, Leah Davenport, Jeff Devine, Richard Jones, and Jason Molfetas to executive vice president. The promotion of these executive leadership committee members was effective January 1, 2023. The committee provides strategic senior-level...
The Athlete's Foot Welcomes Cam Kirk to The Impact Council
The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is proud to announce the addition of renowned Atlanta photographer, and Cam Kirk Studios founder Cam Kirk to its Impact Council. The proud Morehouse college alum joins fellow thought leaders in the education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion, and diversity sectors. The mission of the council is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.
Commercial Real Estate Partner Joins Troutman Pepper's Growing National Team in Atlanta
Donna Beezhold, a commercial real estate attorney with demonstrated expertise in the healthcare industry and the single family and build-to-rent sectors of the housing industry, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group in Atlanta as a partner. She joins the firm from Nelson Mullins. Beezhold represents healthcare providers...
Clearwave Fiber Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebration with Opening of New Office in Conyers
Clearwave Fiber held a grand opening event and commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest office in Conyers, Ga. The Internet services provider also made a $5,000 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief (RER) as part of the festivities. The new location at 1510 Klondike Road supports...
Mason Ailstock of Rowen on the Utilization of Their Property
Mason Ailstock of Rowen talks about their strategic location between Athens and Atlanta and how the organization serves the communities. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Kennesaw State’s Coles College Introduces Building Bold Connections Podcast
Succeeding in business is all about making connections, and Kennesaw State’s Coles College of Business has launched a podcast to explore how prominent business leaders have used networking to succeed. The Building Bold Connections podcast, launched Jan. 17, is a conversation with business leaders from a range of professions...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond Announce Protection and Enhancement of the Environment and Local Economy as Part of Planned Public Safety Training Center
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond are partnering to ensure the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will protect and enhance the surrounding environment, spur local business and job development and serve as a community resource. The City of Atlanta owns more than 380 acres of...
Fulton County Arts & Culture Announces Upcoming Artist Residency at Public Art Futures Lab
The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce the culmination of Eddie Farr’s three-month artist residency at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab, sponsored by Arts and Entertainment Atlanta and Microsoft. Farr, an artist and musician, used algorithms, traffic navigation software, and real-time traffic...
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Seeks Developer for Innovative Mixed-Use Project in Buckhead near Lindbergh
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of a 2.68-acre site at 579 Garson Drive, a unique opportunity for development in Buckhead located on the future Atlanta BeltLine Northeast Trail. The BeltLine is seeking a developer for the site that will share its...
Georgia State University Alumni Association Announces 40 Under 40 Class of 2023
The Georgia State University Alumni Association has selected the honorees for its 2023 class of remarkable alumni under the age of 40. “These incredible Georgia State alumni are making their mark in every imaginable field,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “They’re leading, innovating and making contributions that bring pride to the university. Congratulations to this year’s outstanding class.”
Atlanta Named Among Top 5 U.S. Smart Cities, Study Reveals
Atlanta has been named the fifth smartest city in the U.S., according to new research by real estate technology company ProptechOS. Austin took the crown of U.S. city best prepared for a smart future. New technologies can only support us as much as the infrastructure and environment around us are...
UGA’s Economic Impact Grows to Record High of $7.6 Billion
The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.
The Original Hot Chicken Set to Host Restaurant Grand Opening of First Georgia Location With Special Guest Joey Chestnut
Today, The Original Hot Chicken announces plans to host a grand opening party in Woodstock, GA, on January 28th in partnership with the world’s greatest competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is an American fast casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken.
