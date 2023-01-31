Schematic of the electrochemical process. Source: Nat. Chem. (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41557-022-01078-w Window frames, medical tubing, plumbing equipment — countless products used in every sector are composed of or include polyvinyl chloride (PVC). However, its utility is offset by a lack of recycling technology specific to PVC, which is the most produced plastic and least recycled in the U.S. The presence of toxic phthalates and other plasticizers has hampered efforts to devise suitable reuse routes, until now: University of Michigan researchers have devised an electrochemical process to safely repurpose PVC.

1 DAY AGO