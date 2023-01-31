Read full article on original website
Video: Heilind Electronics introduces TE Connectivity’s industrial mini I/O field installable connectors (Cat6A)
Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, offers the mini I/O Cat6A connector as part of its full line of TE Ethernet products. TE Industrial’s mini I/O connectors eliminate the need for special tools to create a fast and secure wire-to-wire. or...
Video: Mitsubishi Electric Automation releases MELSOFT Gemini 3D simulator software
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc. has released its MELSOFT Gemini 3D simulator software to allow users to expedite the design and construction of manufacturing projects as they introduce new automation components to their facility. By connecting to a variety of software and factory devices, Gemini provides visualization, simulation and the streamlining of work processes.
Podcast: How advanced materials are used in today’s technologies
Complex compositions of materials are all around us, enabling big improvements in advanced technologies. These materials typically possess superior properties to optimize the performance and production of a wide range of applications. In this episode of Our Connected World, host Michelle Dawn Mooney interviewed Phil Gilchrist, vice president and chief...
OpDAT MTP cable assemblies offer high transmission rates with low space requirements
Multi-fiber connectors have become the transmission method of choice in many data centers and telecommunication centers, supporting transmission of 10 Gbit/second to 400 Gbit/second and more. Multi-fiber push on (MPO)/MTP cable assemblies for fast and reliable fiber optic links provide an effective means for high and sustainable transmission rates and ensure a powerful and fast network.
Rambus ups DDR5 data rate and bandwidth by 33%
Rambus Inc. has advanced the performance of its DDR5 registering clock driver (RCD) to 6400 MT/s, which has a 33% increase in data rate and bandwidth over current production intellectual property (IP) cores. The Rambus 6400 MT/s DDR5 RCD enables a new level of main memory performance for data center...
Rohde & Schwarz announces major boost for phase noise analysis and VCO measurements portfolio
Rohde & Schwarz has improved performance for phase noise analysis and voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) measurements. Both the high-end R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer and VCO tester plus signal and spectrum analyzer in one instrument, and the R&S FSPN dedicated phase noise analyzer and VCO tester, are now upgraded. Simultaneous hardware and software upgrades improve the market-leading performance even further, reducing noise levels and measurement times, and increasing accuracy. Both analyzers include test sequence recording functions (SCPI recorder), unique for this class of instrument.
CTRL+E’s suite of smart solutions: A new way to save energy, lower costs and reduce emissions in commercial buildings
Building intelligence and energy management company Ctrl+e has unveiled its transformative solution to one of the largest costs and environmental challenges commercial building owners face today: energy waste. Ctrl+e’s revolutionary building intelligence and energy management platform modernizes the legacy infrastructure of any commercial building and unlocks massive savings. By providing...
Schurter receives PSE-JET approval for high-performance SMD fuses
Schurter product family types UMZ 250, UMF 250 and UMK 250 according to IEC 60127-4 have received the Japanese PSE-Jet approval. The newly marked packaging will be rolled out the first week of April 2023, date code 2314 or higher on the label. Schurter offers a wide range of circuit...
Byproduct asphaltene becomes graphene
Conceptualization of the sustainable use of asphaltene. Source: Muhammad M. Rahman et al. Asphaltenes produced during petroleum distillation are deemed as low-value by-products with little to no real-world application and commercial use, and typically end up being burned or landfilled. A more sustainable fate for this carbon-rich material has been devised by researchers from the University of Calgary, Canada, and Rice University. The low-value material is converted into asphaltene-derived flash graphene (AFG) by means of flash joule heating.
Autonomous vehicle low light tracking challenge announced
Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and HeroX are launching a crowdsourcing competition seeking to accelerate how to effectively track objects in low-light conditions for both structured and unstructured environments. The Infrared Tracking Challenge from TII, a scientific research center of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), is to help accelerate...
New process promotes PVC recycling
Schematic of the electrochemical process. Source: Nat. Chem. (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41557-022-01078-w Window frames, medical tubing, plumbing equipment — countless products used in every sector are composed of or include polyvinyl chloride (PVC). However, its utility is offset by a lack of recycling technology specific to PVC, which is the most produced plastic and least recycled in the U.S. The presence of toxic phthalates and other plasticizers has hampered efforts to devise suitable reuse routes, until now: University of Michigan researchers have devised an electrochemical process to safely repurpose PVC.
UMC certifies Cadence’s advanced 3D EDA tech for chipmaking
Pure play foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) has announced that Cadence Design Systems’ 3D-IC reference flow has been certified for UMC’s chip stacking technologies. UMC said its hybrid bonding solutions are now ready to support the integration across a broad range of technology nodes that can be suitable...
Newark now stocking SiC products from On Semi
Newark, a division of Avnet, is now stocking the silicon carbide (SiC) EliteSiC products for energy infrastructure applications from On Semiconductor. The devices are used for reducing switching losses in real-world conditions for energy vendors looking to transition to decarbonization and shift to installation of energy infrastructure systems featuring DC fast chargers, solar inverters and battery energy storage systems.
Apple unveils second generation of HomePod
Apple Inc. has unveiled the second generation of its HomePod smart speaker that includes new computational audio and support for spatial audio. The HomePod second generation features not just audio quality upgrades but new control over smart home automation through Siri including getting notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in the home. It can also check temperature and humidity in a room through voice commands.
Cracking the ceramic capacitor code
Ceramic disc capacitors have labels and markings that identify their characteristics. What do these values mean?. Operating temperature: The black top indicates its industrial temperature operating range (-25° C/-13° F to 85° C/185° F). The normal range is 10° C/50° F to 65° C/149° F.
Predictive maintenance for marine ships
Preventive repairs can be scheduled before ships are out in the open ocean, where it is more challenging and expensive to make adjustments. Equipment and process failures can be prevented through the use of predictive maintenance, a strategy that uses data analysis tools and techniques to spot irregularities in operations and potential flaws in machinery and procedures in order to correct them before failure is evident.
NORD Drivesystems displays reliable, high-performance drive solutions at CONEXPO — CON/AGG 2023
NORD Drivesystems will be exhibiting at this year’s CONEXPO — CON/AGG, March 14 through March 18 in Las Vegas. CON/AGG is North America’s largest construction trade show and creates one convenient place for attendees to learn about the future of construction technology and heavy-duty solutions from industry leaders. NORD’s construction solutions focus on reliability, high-efficiency and versatility.
Online event: Thermography compact — Enter the world of infrared technology
On March 22, 2023, interested parties and thermographers from science and industry will have the opportunity to learn more about the possibilities of thermography in the demanding field of research and development. At InfraTec's user conference "Thermography Compact," the possibilities of thermography in the speaker's field of application will be described based on their own experiences.
Report: Samsung won’t stop investment spending
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, one of the largest chip manufacturers worldwide, has no plans to cut its investment in semiconductors despite recently reporting its lowest quarterly profit since 2009. The Korean electronics giant is also not shying away from investment with looming economic concerns globally, geopolitical issues in Europe and...
Pasternak introduces military-grade RF, microwave programmable attenuators for EW
California-based Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand, has introduced a series of programmable attenuators for electronic warfare (EW), test and measurement, and electronic countermeasure applications. According to Pasternack, the new line of programmable attenuators generates different values of radio frequency (RF) and microwave signal attenuation, and reportedly provides +/-0.7 decibel attenuation...
