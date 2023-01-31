ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Fundraising kicks off for 120-foot Morgan cross

Plans have been made, material has been ordered and now fundraising has begun for a project that will see a 120-foot steel cross erected atop Priceville Mountain on Highway 67. Mike Tarpley, who serves on the five-man committee that will see the cross come to fruition, said the goal is...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
lowndessignal.com

Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers

Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama

Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community.  A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately.  “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Crestwood Shopping Center sold to Florida investment company

Hartselle’s Crestwood Shopping Center was acquired in December by an investment company based in Nashville and operating out of Sunrise, Fla. The shopping center offers 102,633 square feet of retail space anchored by Kroger and was the former home of the Hartselle annex of the Morgan County Courthouse. Harbor...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Winter weather advisory expanded to 3 Alabama counties

Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be some slippery roads to deal with. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued -- and now expanded -- a winter weather advisory for Colbert, Limestone and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Colbert County was added to the advisory Tuesday night.)
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy