Read full article on original website
Related
Hartselle Enquirer
Fundraising kicks off for 120-foot Morgan cross
Plans have been made, material has been ordered and now fundraising has begun for a project that will see a 120-foot steel cross erected atop Priceville Mountain on Highway 67. Mike Tarpley, who serves on the five-man committee that will see the cross come to fruition, said the goal is...
Senior drives van into Big Spring Park pond, mistaken for parking lot
The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.
City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Construction beginning on $11 million Drake State Advanced Manufacturing Center
Construction is beginning on Drake State’s 50,000-square foot Advanced Manufacturing Center on Meridian Street. The city of Huntsville issued two permits totaling $11 million for the work at 3421 Meridian St. last week. The work is among 13 projects exceeding $1 million in the Huntsville area in the past...
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
Firefighters battle Decatur fire of ‘gutted’ home
Lieutenant Brandon Sivley confirmed with News 19 that the call came in around 5:57 a.m. since the flames were visible from the road.
The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community. A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately. “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
WAFF
Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States. Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms. Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about...
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
wbrc.com
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Hartselle Enquirer
Crestwood Shopping Center sold to Florida investment company
Hartselle’s Crestwood Shopping Center was acquired in December by an investment company based in Nashville and operating out of Sunrise, Fla. The shopping center offers 102,633 square feet of retail space anchored by Kroger and was the former home of the Hartselle annex of the Morgan County Courthouse. Harbor...
WAAY-TV
Driver making a splash: Van ends up in Big Spring Park pond
A 91-year-old man is shaken up after Huntsville Police say he mistook a pond for a parking lot and drove into it. It happened about 9 a.m. Thursday in Big Spring Park. The man was able to escape and is not hurt.
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. Updated: 6 hours ago. The over 100-year-old building was a total loss in...
Winter weather advisory expanded to 3 Alabama counties
Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be some slippery roads to deal with. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued -- and now expanded -- a winter weather advisory for Colbert, Limestone and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Colbert County was added to the advisory Tuesday night.)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
Comments / 0