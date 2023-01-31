Atlanta-Area Renter Achieves Homeownership with the Help of Center Creek Capital Group’s Innovative Affordable Housing Program

Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Housing development group flips older homes to help affordable housing in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A housing development group is working on increasing the supply of affordable homes in Atlanta by buying and updating older homes. Center Creek Capital Group has been buying up older, run-down homes and renovating them to give more options for people looking to buy or rent. While their homes have newer features, they are costing less than new homes on the market. Their goal is for 75% of their rentals to be affordable for people earning 80% of the area’s median income or lower. Right now, 90% of their rentals are meeting that criteria.
metroatlantaceo.com
Mayor Andre Dickens Announces ATLinBusiness Marketplace During Small Business Event
Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta announced the launch of ATLinBusiness Marketplace—a new, dedicated digital marketplace for Atlanta-based businesses to sell and market to other Atlanta-based businesses and corporations. “ATLinBusiness Marketplace will create a more equitable business-to-business environment by connecting buyers and sellers in metro Atlanta—including minority-owned, women-owned and...
metroatlantaceo.com
Qcells Expansion Puts Focus on Georgia Tech’s iWorks Program
The good news: Northwest Georgia is slated to get a big economic development boost following a major announcement and planned company expansion that promises to create 3,500 new jobs. The challenge: In this still-tight job market, where’s a company to start?. When the company in question is Dalton-based solar-panel...
'There ain't nothing we can do with that' | Seniors still facing issues at Magnolia Circle Apartments
DECATUR, Ga. — Senior residents of a Decatur apartment complex have sent in more complaints just weeks after an 11Alive report that pushed to clean up trash pilled at the location. Problems this time stem from inside the apartments at the Magnolia Circle complex. One resident said she's dealt...
Think Multifamily Closes On Harmony Plaza I & II
Harmony Plaza Apartments is a 170-unit garden-style apartment community in Southwest Atlanta and is situated near major economic drivers
metroatlantaceo.com
CobbWorks hosts a Workforce Service Center Building Dedication Ceremony
The new Workforce Development Service Center will be the preeminent resource for education, employment, and economic development for residents and employers in Cobb County. The service center will alleviate poverty by improving employment and education outcomes for residents and building talent pipelines for employers. The new service center will provide access to workforce services for the South Cobb area job seekers and businesses. It will offer co-working spaces for businesses, meeting rooms, and employment and education services.
fox5atlanta.com
New study finds it takes nearly 5 people to afford apartment in Atlanta
ATLANTA - With rent prices causing headaches for many Georgians, a new report shows just how much it can cost to live in Atlanta. An analysis from the real estate company Zillow finds that it would take nearly five people working minimum wage to afford the rent on a typical two-bedroom apartment in the Peach State's capital city.
New apartment high-rise would reshape block of Pharr Road
The Buckhead Develoopment Review Committee looked at plans for a proposed 20-story apartment tower that would reshape of portion of Pharr Road in Buckhead. The property located at 321 Pharr in Buckhead Village would also include ground-level retail, restaurant space and a parking garage for 500 vehicles. No affordable housing is included in the 400-unit […] The post New apartment high-rise would reshape block of Pharr Road appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
metroatlantaceo.com
Clearwave Fiber Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebration with Opening of New Office in Conyers
Clearwave Fiber held a grand opening event and commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest office in Conyers, Ga. The Internet services provider also made a $5,000 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief (RER) as part of the festivities. The new location at 1510 Klondike Road supports...
Stonecrest sues staffing firm over ‘poorly performing’ city hires
In a wide-ranging new lawsuit, Stonecrest officials say the engineering and staffing firm that helped launch the fledgli...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘A dangerous precedent’ | City planner tries to change zoning language to bring aquarium into compliance
STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is investigating a controversial aquarium and petting zoo in DeKalb County that was not properly permitted to open. SeaQuest at the Mall at Stonecrest opened a little over a year ago, even though the property was not zoned to house indoor animal exhibits.
Northside Hospital’s new Cumberland medical center opening soon
Northside Hospital will open its new Cumberland medical office building in a few weeks.
metroatlantaceo.com
The Athlete's Foot Welcomes Cam Kirk to The Impact Council
The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is proud to announce the addition of renowned Atlanta photographer, and Cam Kirk Studios founder Cam Kirk to its Impact Council. The proud Morehouse college alum joins fellow thought leaders in the education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion, and diversity sectors. The mission of the council is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Named Among Top 5 U.S. Smart Cities, Study Reveals
Atlanta has been named the fifth smartest city in the U.S., according to new research by real estate technology company ProptechOS. Austin took the crown of U.S. city best prepared for a smart future. New technologies can only support us as much as the infrastructure and environment around us are...
atlantafi.com
20 Black Women-Owned Businesses In Atlanta That You Need To Know
Sarah Pierre is the owner and managing partner of 3 Parks Wine Shop on Atlanta’s east side. Sarah knows her stuff and can show you the best wine for the occasion. Dr. Tunisia Cornelius, MD, FAAD runs a premier full-service skincare center at The Beacon development in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood. Check it out at 1039 Grant St SE suite a-11, Atlanta, GA 30315.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Fed Promotes Five to Executive Vice President
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta board of directors recently approved the promotions of senior vice presidents Brian Bowling, Leah Davenport, Jeff Devine, Richard Jones, and Jason Molfetas to executive vice president. The promotion of these executive leadership committee members was effective January 1, 2023. The committee provides strategic senior-level...
metroatlantaceo.com
Commercial Real Estate Partner Joins Troutman Pepper's Growing National Team in Atlanta
Donna Beezhold, a commercial real estate attorney with demonstrated expertise in the healthcare industry and the single family and build-to-rent sectors of the housing industry, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group in Atlanta as a partner. She joins the firm from Nelson Mullins. Beezhold represents healthcare providers...
newsnationnow.com
Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme
(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
metroatlantaceo.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta CEO Named to 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Kwame Johnson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
Business owner struggles after city closes her restaurant over zoning issue
A business owner said she’s pivoting to try and cover bills after she said the City of South Fulton ordered her to abruptly close her restaurant, Boulevard Bar and Grill, last November.
Comments / 0