Atlanta-Area Renter Achieves Homeownership with the Help of Center Creek Capital Group’s Innovative Affordable Housing Program

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
atlantanewsfirst.com

Housing development group flips older homes to help affordable housing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A housing development group is working on increasing the supply of affordable homes in Atlanta by buying and updating older homes. Center Creek Capital Group has been buying up older, run-down homes and renovating them to give more options for people looking to buy or rent. While their homes have newer features, they are costing less than new homes on the market. Their goal is for 75% of their rentals to be affordable for people earning 80% of the area’s median income or lower. Right now, 90% of their rentals are meeting that criteria.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Mayor Andre Dickens Announces ATLinBusiness Marketplace During Small Business Event

Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta announced the launch of ATLinBusiness Marketplace—a new, dedicated digital marketplace for Atlanta-based businesses to sell and market to other Atlanta-based businesses and corporations. “ATLinBusiness Marketplace will create a more equitable business-to-business environment by connecting buyers and sellers in metro Atlanta—including minority-owned, women-owned and...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Qcells Expansion Puts Focus on Georgia Tech’s iWorks Program

The good news: Northwest Georgia is slated to get a big economic development boost following a major announcement and planned company expansion that promises to create 3,500 new jobs. The challenge: In this still-tight job market, where’s a company to start?. When the company in question is Dalton-based solar-panel...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

CobbWorks hosts a Workforce Service Center Building Dedication Ceremony

The new Workforce Development Service Center will be the preeminent resource for education, employment, and economic development for residents and employers in Cobb County. The service center will alleviate poverty by improving employment and education outcomes for residents and building talent pipelines for employers. The new service center will provide access to workforce services for the South Cobb area job seekers and businesses. It will offer co-working spaces for businesses, meeting rooms, and employment and education services.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New study finds it takes nearly 5 people to afford apartment in Atlanta

ATLANTA - With rent prices causing headaches for many Georgians, a new report shows just how much it can cost to live in Atlanta. An analysis from the real estate company Zillow finds that it would take nearly five people working minimum wage to afford the rent on a typical two-bedroom apartment in the Peach State's capital city.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

New apartment high-rise would reshape block of Pharr Road

The Buckhead Develoopment Review Committee looked at plans for a proposed 20-story apartment tower that would reshape of portion of Pharr Road in Buckhead. The property located at 321 Pharr in Buckhead Village would also include ground-level retail, restaurant space and a parking garage for 500 vehicles. No affordable housing is included in the 400-unit […] The post New apartment high-rise would reshape block of Pharr Road appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

The Athlete's Foot Welcomes Cam Kirk to The Impact Council

The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is proud to announce the addition of renowned Atlanta photographer, and Cam Kirk Studios founder Cam Kirk to its Impact Council. The proud Morehouse college alum joins fellow thought leaders in the education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion, and diversity sectors. The mission of the council is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Named Among Top 5 U.S. Smart Cities, Study Reveals

Atlanta has been named the fifth smartest city in the U.S., according to new research by real estate technology company ProptechOS. Austin took the crown of U.S. city best prepared for a smart future. New technologies can only support us as much as the infrastructure and environment around us are...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

20 Black Women-Owned Businesses In Atlanta That You Need To Know

Sarah Pierre is the owner and managing partner of 3 Parks Wine Shop on Atlanta’s east side. Sarah knows her stuff and can show you the best wine for the occasion. Dr. Tunisia Cornelius, MD, FAAD runs a premier full-service skincare center at The Beacon development in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood. Check it out at 1039 Grant St SE suite a-11, Atlanta, GA 30315.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Fed Promotes Five to Executive Vice President

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta board of directors recently approved the promotions of senior vice presidents Brian Bowling, Leah Davenport, Jeff Devine, Richard Jones, and Jason Molfetas to executive vice president. The promotion of these executive leadership committee members was effective January 1, 2023. The committee provides strategic senior-level...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Commercial Real Estate Partner Joins Troutman Pepper's Growing National Team in Atlanta

Donna Beezhold, a commercial real estate attorney with demonstrated expertise in the healthcare industry and the single family and build-to-rent sectors of the housing industry, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group in Atlanta as a partner. She joins the firm from Nelson Mullins. Beezhold represents healthcare providers...
ATLANTA, GA
newsnationnow.com

Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme

(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta CEO Named to 2023 Georgia Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Kwame Johnson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
ATLANTA, GA

