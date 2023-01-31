Read full article on original website
ODOT clears last road in Love County
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After days of icy road conditions crews finally clearing the roads at Lake Murray. ODOT is finally being able to get to these roads after still cleaning up from the ice storm January 30. “Monday was a nightmare with traffic.” said ODOT Maintenance Superintendent Danny Henley....
Texoma small businesses recovering after closing for winter ice storms
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Empty chairs, tables, and parking lots have been the reality for small businesses as Texoma begins to thaw. They are beginning to open following the winter weather. Owner of Cackle & Oink BBQ, Aaron Vogel, says this time of the year is always slow and hard...
Dealing with potholes after icy road conditions
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Icy roads, now melting, but not without leaving a mark. Grayson County Commissioner, Jeff Whitmire said, “So there’s a lot of moisture that’s worked its way down, gone through that surface so the subsurface is what’s really causing the cracks and the breaks, so there’s going to be a lot of potholes coming up. "
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
Winter storm has an impact at the pump
(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
Wednesday winter weather update: What McKinney residents should know
With an ice storm warning in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday, the city of McKinney is keeping residents up to date on winter weather precautions. The McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Station at 600 Wilson Creek Parkway will be open Feb. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. Pets on leashes or in crates are welcome.
Texoma towing companies swamped during winter storm
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. Towing and wrecking companies are swamped as they clean up scenes following car accidents. Don Green, a Bob Utter...
McKinney police urge residents to stay off roadways amid inclement winter weather
This week, the McKinney Police Department has been urging residents to stay off the roads amid inclement winter weather, posting photos of icy roads around town. On Thursday, the department posted a different series of photos: these depicted a car submerged in water.
City adding hooded turn lanes to FM 544
The city of Murphy is taking a proactive approach by adding safety measures in an effort to prevent future accidents due to traffic and congestion and to aid those entering and exiting the shopping centers. As of Monday, Jan. 30, and continuing for about 90 days, work crews from Greeniverse...
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
Update: Traffic clears after vehicle fire caused delays in Argyle
Update: The traffic has cleared. A Denton fire investigator is working to determine what caused the vehicle fire. Original story: The Argyle Police Department Friday urged drivers to avoid certain parts of I-35W and Crawford Road because of significant traffic delays. A vehicle fire in Denton is forced I-35W northbound...
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
Slip and fall injuries
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.
Temporary stop sign in place after vehicle hits traffic signal in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic signal in Ardmore is currently down after a car slid into it Wednesday. According to the City of Ardmore, a car slid on ice and took out the signals at the intersection of Highway 70 and Michelin Rd. Temporary stop signs have been put...
Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes
BLUE RIDGE, Texas - Most North Texas students got another day off Thursday because of the weather. The superintendent for the Blue Ridge Independent School District came up with some creative ways to tell families to stay home from school again. "Well Blue Ridge parents, students and staff, it’s still...
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
