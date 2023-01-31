ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

KXII.com

ODOT clears last road in Love County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After days of icy road conditions crews finally clearing the roads at Lake Murray. ODOT is finally being able to get to these roads after still cleaning up from the ice storm January 30. “Monday was a nightmare with traffic.” said ODOT Maintenance Superintendent Danny Henley....
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Dealing with potholes after icy road conditions

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Icy roads, now melting, but not without leaving a mark. Grayson County Commissioner, Jeff Whitmire said, “So there’s a lot of moisture that’s worked its way down, gone through that surface so the subsurface is what’s really causing the cracks and the breaks, so there’s going to be a lot of potholes coming up. "
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Winter storm has an impact at the pump

(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
DENISON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Wednesday winter weather update: What McKinney residents should know

With an ice storm warning in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday, the city of McKinney is keeping residents up to date on winter weather precautions. The McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Station at 600 Wilson Creek Parkway will be open Feb. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. Pets on leashes or in crates are welcome.
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Texoma towing companies swamped during winter storm

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. Towing and wrecking companies are swamped as they clean up scenes following car accidents. Don Green, a Bob Utter...
SHERMAN, TX
murphymonitor.com

City adding hooded turn lanes to FM 544

The city of Murphy is taking a proactive approach by adding safety measures in an effort to prevent future accidents due to traffic and congestion and to aid those entering and exiting the shopping centers. As of Monday, Jan. 30, and continuing for about 90 days, work crews from Greeniverse...
dallasexpress.com

Highway 380 Widening Project Begins

A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Slip and fall injuries

Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.
ARDMORE, OK
CBS DFW

Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous.  Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
PLANO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm

DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
DENTON, TX

