ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Why are some PPL bills so high?

By Tim Haberski, Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY1pR_0kXO9jMt00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A “technical issue” at PPL Electric Utilities caused some customers to see bills much higher than they are used to paying, in fact, they have skyrocketed.

A PPL spokesperson tells Eyewitness News a technical issue caused customers’ bills from December 20 through January 9 to be estimated based on their historical use.

PPL officials say the issue has been corrected and that customers’ bills have been adjusted, but a technical issue led to higher-than-normal bills for many customers. Some customers Eyewitness News spoke with are downright angry and concerned about how they are going to pay their bills. And the Public Utility Commission (P.U.C.) is investigating what happened.

Send a Tip to the I-Team

“If customers` bills were based on estimates that wound up being higher or lower than their actual usage, we adjusted their next bills so they only pay for the electricity they use” , explained PPL spokesperson Alana Roberts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xA7hm_0kXO9jMt00

Many customers took to social media in recent weeks asking others why their electric bills were increased, some saying their bills were double what they normally pay. This caused PPL to experience call volumes that were heavier than usual.

“I think it’s their responsibility It’s their errors and they should the customers should not be the ones to pay for this. This is their fault and they need to make it right,” said Linda Joseph, a PPL customer, in Wilkes-Barre.

Linda Joseph from Wilkes-Barre says she could not believe her eyes when she opened her bill and saw it nearly double what she normally pays.

“It was concerning but for me it wasn’t as bad as some people who are getting hundreds of dollars of increases in their bills. Which how are they going to come up with that money when basically they are trying to put food on the table at this point,” Joseph added.

State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski is looking into the situation and has lots of questions for PPL.

“Your estimates were completely off. You could ot have estimated the bill based upon past billing cycle. Bills doubled in some cases tripled,” Representative Pashinski said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily Newsletter

Roberts says they are adding more agents to their call center to deal with the high volume of calls PPL has been receiving.

“Customers have a right to expect excellent service from PPL Electric Utilities. For some of our customers, a billing issue and long wait times at the call center mean we have fallen short in delivering that excellent service. We apologize to anyone who was affected. At the same time, a separate issue, high energy prices, also is causing concern for our customers . We understand these concerns, and we are taking steps to help people who are affected,” Roberts wrote in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIvrx_0kXO9jMt00

Below are the steps Roberts says PPL has taken to rectify the issue:

  • Fixed the technical issue that caused the inflated bills.
  • Customers who were affected have had their bills adjusted so they only pay for the electricity they use.
  • Adding more agents to the call center.
  • Offering payment plans and assistance for customers who are struggling to pay their bill.
  • PPL is waiving late fees for January and February. Any late fees already charged to customers in January will be credited to their accounts.
  • PPL won’t shut off power for non-payment from now through March 31 .
  • PPL is also reaching out to all customers to address higher energy prices, as well as recent estimated bills for some.

Roberts says PPL is taking additional actions and is expected to have an update on the issue Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced it has launched a “comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills recently received by customers served by PPL Electric Utilities (PPL), along with the accuracy and integrity of PPL’s billing practices.”

PUC says customers who feel PPL has not addressed their issues, or can’t get through to PPL should call the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS) at 1-800-692-7380.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Over $2.3K stolen from Lowe’s, suspect wanted

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say cut a fence and broke into Lowe’s stealing over $2,300 worth of items. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on January 19 around 3:17 a.m., the suspect pictured below cut a fence behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store and entered […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multiple drugs found in home, suspect wanted

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday. As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested on drug, gun charges following traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, and later search that turned up a gun and multiple drugs in Hazleton City, police say. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Cedar Street and Shaft Road on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said they found […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Bags of meth seized after driver found sleeping

BRIAR CREEK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found sleeping with the engine running and several bags of meth inside the car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2022 around 12:49 a.m., troopers saw a car parked in the 2100 block of West Front Street in Columbia County with […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Child allegedly kept in dog crate, couple charged

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman from Susquehanna County are facing child endangerment charges after police say they locked children in a dog cage, denied them showers, and fed them out of pails. According to police, an unknown person called Lackawanna County Children and Youth Services and reported a child that was […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of hiding a fugitive wanted on 5 arrest warrants

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman has been charged for helping to hide a man who was wanted on five different arrest warrants. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 26 around noon, troopers conducted a fugitive apprehension investigation for Joseph Francis Dixon. During the investigation, police said they found a […]
JERMYN, PA
WBRE

Man facing multiple drug charges

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found in possession of drugs in Northumberland County. According to the Watsontown Police Department, on January 18 around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of East Fourth Street in Watsontown for a suspicious car. Police say as a result of the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Employee accused of stealing from Walmart 15 times

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager working at Walmart is being charged after police say he was found stealing from the store 15 times. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told of retail thefts happening between December 18, 2022, and January 5 at a Walmart in Selinsgrove. PSP says a 19-year-old employee was […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

River Road intersection gets new look in Plains Twp.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You may have noticed construction crews working recently on River Road in the area of West Saylor Avenue in Plains Township. It’s all to make room for a new business park that is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The intersection in Plains Township is […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy