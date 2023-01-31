ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sox acquire reliever Franklin German from Red Sox

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Franklin German in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The White Sox sent minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger to Boston for German, who made his major league debut in September. Right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to make room for German on Chicago's 40-man roster.
Cease snubbed on MLB Network's Top Starting Pitchers list

We're used to ESPN doing it, but MLB Network snubbing the Chicago White Sox just stings. MLB Network posted a list of the top starting pitchers to their social media account and includes names like 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara and old friend Carlos Rodón -- who finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting last year.
White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou

The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
MLB Insider grades White Sox offseason with D-

On the last day of January, The Athletic handed out offseason grades to each MLB team, giving the Chicago White Sox the worst possible letter grade on the scale – an F. "That's not a very good grade," Jon Heyman of the New York Post said on 670 the Score with Mully & Haugh.
