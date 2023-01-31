See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023

Photo by iStock.

Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:

#2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative

The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also ranked first in best charter schools in the state.

#7 Merion Elementary School

Merion Elementary School teaches kids K–5 and has a student-teacher ratio of 12:1. It was highly ranked due to its academics and teachers. The school also has won two of the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon awards.

#8 Penn Valley School

Penn Valley School in Narberth boasts of having a rich tradition of achievement. Also in the Lower Merion School District, Penn Valley was highly ranked for its teachers, academics, and diversity.

#10 Penn Wynne School

Penn Wynne Elementary School in Wynnewood is another Lower Merion School District institution that has been awarded a blue ribbon. The school educates 750 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

#12 Cynwyd Elementary School

Another Blue Ribbon recipient, Cynwyd boasts of having committed teachers and a positive learning environment.