Atlanta, GA

metroatlantaceo.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta CEO Named to 2023 Georgia Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Kwame Johnson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

If You Build It They Will Come. But Where Will They Live?

Georgia has been building a fortress economy since coming out of the great recession. “The number one state to do business” is as much of a mission statement as it is a ranking. The formula is quite public and relatively simple on the surface. The state begins by...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents

ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia

In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
SAVANNAH, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Qcells Expansion Puts Focus on Georgia Tech’s iWorks Program

The good news: Northwest Georgia is slated to get a big economic development boost following a major announcement and planned company expansion that promises to create 3,500 new jobs. The challenge: In this still-tight job market, where’s a company to start?. When the company in question is Dalton-based solar-panel...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil

Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
tourcounsel.com

The Gallery at South DeKalb | Shopping mall in Georgia

The Gallery at South DeKalb, formerly South DeKalb Mall, is a shopping mall owned by Thor Equities. The mall is located at the intersection of Candler Road and Interstate 20 in the Panthersville CDP of DeKalb County, Georgia. The mall opened in 1968 with anchors Rich's and JCPenney. This mall...
DECATUR, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Lawmakers Commend Kia for Manufacturing and Its Impact to the State

Led by Governor Brian P. Kemp, Georgia lawmakers recognized January 31 as “Kia Day,” commending Kia’s vehicle manufacturing and its impact to the state since making one of the biggest single foreign investments in Georgia’s history in 2006 by establishing a state-of-the-art vehicle assembly facility in West Point.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

UGA’s Economic Impact Grows to Record High of $7.6 Billion

The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens new store in Georgia

Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
JEFFERSON, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia

SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Mayor Andre Dickens Announces ATLinBusiness Marketplace During Small Business Event

Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta announced the launch of ATLinBusiness Marketplace—a new, dedicated digital marketplace for Atlanta-based businesses to sell and market to other Atlanta-based businesses and corporations. “ATLinBusiness Marketplace will create a more equitable business-to-business environment by connecting buyers and sellers in metro Atlanta—including minority-owned, women-owned and...
ATLANTA, GA

