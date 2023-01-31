Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta CEO Named to 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Kwame Johnson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
metroatlantaceo.com
If You Build It They Will Come. But Where Will They Live?
Georgia has been building a fortress economy since coming out of the great recession. “The number one state to do business” is as much of a mission statement as it is a ranking. The formula is quite public and relatively simple on the surface. The state begins by...
metroatlantaceo.com
Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
wfxg.com
Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
metroatlantaceo.com
The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia
In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
metroatlantaceo.com
Qcells Expansion Puts Focus on Georgia Tech’s iWorks Program
The good news: Northwest Georgia is slated to get a big economic development boost following a major announcement and planned company expansion that promises to create 3,500 new jobs. The challenge: In this still-tight job market, where’s a company to start?. When the company in question is Dalton-based solar-panel...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $653 million jackpot
ATLANTA — The winless streak continues for the Powerball as no one won the $653 million jackpot on Wednesday. In Georgia though, we had two big winners. The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 1 are 31-43-58-59-66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x. With no $653 million winner...
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, ex-wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson dead at 82
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was the wife of the City of Atlanta's first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.
tourcounsel.com
The Gallery at South DeKalb | Shopping mall in Georgia
The Gallery at South DeKalb, formerly South DeKalb Mall, is a shopping mall owned by Thor Equities. The mall is located at the intersection of Candler Road and Interstate 20 in the Panthersville CDP of DeKalb County, Georgia. The mall opened in 1968 with anchors Rich's and JCPenney. This mall...
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Lawmakers Commend Kia for Manufacturing and Its Impact to the State
Led by Governor Brian P. Kemp, Georgia lawmakers recognized January 31 as “Kia Day,” commending Kia’s vehicle manufacturing and its impact to the state since making one of the biggest single foreign investments in Georgia’s history in 2006 by establishing a state-of-the-art vehicle assembly facility in West Point.
metroatlantaceo.com
UGA’s Economic Impact Grows to Record High of $7.6 Billion
The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
Epps Aviation at PDK sold to national firm
Epps Aviation is being sold to a national firm.
wgxa.tv
The General Assembly thinks of ways to help the over 100,000 Georgians with Alzheimer's
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)- One thing many people may fear as they age is developing Alzheimer's or dementia. Yesterday, the Alzheimer's Association took their concerns to the general assembly health committee. In the meeting the Alzheimer's Association said they are expecting the number of people with Alzheimer's in Georgia to go...
southgatv.com
National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia
SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
metroatlantaceo.com
Mayor Andre Dickens Announces ATLinBusiness Marketplace During Small Business Event
Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta announced the launch of ATLinBusiness Marketplace—a new, dedicated digital marketplace for Atlanta-based businesses to sell and market to other Atlanta-based businesses and corporations. “ATLinBusiness Marketplace will create a more equitable business-to-business environment by connecting buyers and sellers in metro Atlanta—including minority-owned, women-owned and...
