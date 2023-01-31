Read full article on original website
The Athlete's Foot Welcomes Cam Kirk to The Impact Council
The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is proud to announce the addition of renowned Atlanta photographer, and Cam Kirk Studios founder Cam Kirk to its Impact Council. The proud Morehouse college alum joins fellow thought leaders in the education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion, and diversity sectors. The mission of the council is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.
The Original Hot Chicken Set to Host Restaurant Grand Opening of First Georgia Location With Special Guest Joey Chestnut
Today, The Original Hot Chicken announces plans to host a grand opening party in Woodstock, GA, on January 28th in partnership with the world’s greatest competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is an American fast casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken.
Newnan family looking to win big money on ‘Family Feud’
“Family Feud” is about to get the Newnan treatment. The Treutel family is competing on the popular daytime game show on Feb. 10 for a chance at $100,000 and a new car. As contestants, they will try to guess the best response to a survey question, and each family member plays until an answer is missed. Then, the other family gets a chance to steal and win the game. The family with the most points at the end of the round goes into the double round for fast money.
Anthony Hamilton feat: The Hamiltones & Friendss concert in Atlanta, GA Jun 18th, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has just listed the brand-new Anthony Hamilton feat: The Hamiltones & Friends presale code 🙂 This is your best chance to buy Anthony Hamilton feat: The Hamiltones & Friends concert tickets ahead of the general public. If you do not order your tickets to Anthony Hamilton feat: The...
Culinary Festival, Fashion Showcase, Super Bowl Party and More Are Coming to Echo Street West
A live-fire culinary festival, Mardi Gras celebration, fashion showcase, Super Bowl watch party and more are coming to Echo Street West this February and March. At Westside Motor Lounge, wear your favorite team’s jersey and watch Super Bowl LVII with an epic day party featuring brunch cocktails, special menu items and DJ performances, or enjoy an English Avenue Mardi Gras with po’boy specials, a live brass band and more. Stop by for new weekly events at Westside Motor Lounge, including Dirty South Trivia, Biscuits & Beats and the HOT COFFEE pop-up shop. Visit Guardian Studios to appreciate the work of our talented resident artists, or indulge in all-you-can-eat delicious bites from Atlanta’s top chefs at Heritage Fire at Guardian Works.
Kennesaw State’s Coles College Introduces Building Bold Connections Podcast
Succeeding in business is all about making connections, and Kennesaw State’s Coles College of Business has launched a podcast to explore how prominent business leaders have used networking to succeed. The Building Bold Connections podcast, launched Jan. 17, is a conversation with business leaders from a range of professions...
Spread the Love This Month with a Fun Lineup of Events at The Works
February is all about spreading and sharing the love, and The Works has a variety of events planned throughout the month that are sure to prevent those winter blues! Put your knowledge and axe-throwing skills to the test at American Axes’ Trivi-Axe. Cheer on the winning team at the LVII Super Bowl watch party. Enjoy a romantic evening with your loved one while tasting fabulous wines at Taste Wine Bar & Market. Celebrate Mardi Gras season with drinks, delicious food and of course, King Cake! February may be short, but there’s plenty to do at The Works this month.
Parties, Cornhole and Live Concerts Planned for The Battery Atlanta this February
Cobb County’s favorite entertainment and dining destination welcomes guests for Mardi Gras and more. The Battery Atlanta has lined up a lively mix of events and offerings the community is sure to appreciate this month. From cheering on the cornhole competitors in the championship game, to partying like you are in the French Quarter at Live! at The Battery Atlanta, The Battery Atlanta provides guests with a plethora of possibilities for a fantastic February! Music enthusiasts can also visit the Coca-Cola Roxy for live performances from artists like Ari Lennox and more.
Atlanta-Based Charcuterie Chick to Expand Operations in Sandy Springs
The new space will be focused on providing a commercial kitchen for the company’s growing team, as well as a grab n’ go concept with lunch items and its signature build-a-board classes.
Fulton County Arts & Culture Announces Upcoming Artist Residency at Public Art Futures Lab
The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce the culmination of Eddie Farr’s three-month artist residency at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab, sponsored by Arts and Entertainment Atlanta and Microsoft. Farr, an artist and musician, used algorithms, traffic navigation software, and real-time traffic...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Mayor Andre Dickens Announces ATLinBusiness Marketplace During Small Business Event
Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta announced the launch of ATLinBusiness Marketplace—a new, dedicated digital marketplace for Atlanta-based businesses to sell and market to other Atlanta-based businesses and corporations. “ATLinBusiness Marketplace will create a more equitable business-to-business environment by connecting buyers and sellers in metro Atlanta—including minority-owned, women-owned and...
The Cobb Chamber's 81st Annual Dinner
The Cobb Chamber celebrated its many accomplishments of 2022 at the 81st Annual Dinner celebration, presented by Wellstar, on Jan. 28 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Over 1,000 business and community leaders attended the black-tie optional dinner affair, including military leaders, economic development partners and elected officials. Atlanta broadcast legend Monica Kaufman Pearson of WGCL/WPCH TV served as the event’s master of ceremonies.
Ramona De Breaux
Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
Fulton County to Host Airport Master Plan Update
Fulton County is inviting the public to take a final look at the County’s Executive Airport’s 2023 Master Plan. A Public Meeting for the Airport Master Plan will be held February 16 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Aviation Community Cultural Center located at 3900 Aviation Cir NW, Atlanta, GA 30336.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Check Out This Black Female Owned Wellness Spot During Black History Month
Atlanta is a black Mecca for hundreds of black owned businesses, so it’s only right to put a spotlight on some of the budding businesses this year. As Atlanta continues to grow, so does the amount of successful black owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Experience an elevated workout experience as well as a soothing spa day.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta CEO Named to 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Kwame Johnson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
Clearwave Fiber Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebration with Opening of New Office in Conyers
Clearwave Fiber held a grand opening event and commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest office in Conyers, Ga. The Internet services provider also made a $5,000 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief (RER) as part of the festivities. The new location at 1510 Klondike Road supports...
