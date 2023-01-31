Read full article on original website
WGAU
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
accesswdun.com
Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson
State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call
A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
accesswdun.com
Phone scammers targeting Habersham Co. residents
The Habersham County Sheriff's Office is warning about an ongoing phone scam targeting residents in the area. Scammers are apparently making calls, demanding payment from victims in order to avoid an arrest warrant being served at their place of residence. "Scammers call residents claiming to be from the sheriff’s office...
wrwh.com
Suspect Sought In Walmart Theft
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police Department has gone to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a Walmart theft. A Facebook post by the department states that the theft occurred Monday, January 30th at the store in Cleveland. The suspect is described as a white male, tall, medium build, unknown...
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter includes apparently accidental shootings in Winterville, Young Harris
Police in Gainesville investigate a Monday night shooting at a shopping mall.
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Northeastern Georgian
Terrell makes latest plea for new jail
Sheriff Joey Terrell and Col. Murray Kogod presented their concerns about the future of the jail to the Habersham County Commissioners at their retreat Friday. The commissioners, County Manager…
Woman hit, killed by train may have dropped something on tracks in Hall County
A woman who was struck by a train Thursday morning may have been trying to retrieve something she dropped, the Hall Coun...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man charged in shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Guillermo Vazquez Martinez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. It’s believed that Martinez is still on the run. Both victims survived the shooting. Gainesville police say two men are in critical condition after the...
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bear dead Georgia after ingesting cocaine from alleged drug smuggler who fell to his death | 11Alive archives
Back in 1985, a reported drug smuggler fell to his death in a parachuting accident in Blue Ridge, Georgia. The cocaine he was carrying was later ingested by a bear.
WYFF4.com
'Life jackets do save lives': Rescuers say 5 people rescued from Lake Hartwell had on life jackets
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Five people were rescued from Lake Hartwell on Friday night, according to Josh Hawkins, the director of emergency management for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, five Furman students took a canoe and an inflatable paddleboard out on...
