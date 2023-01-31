Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit
After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
tourcounsel.com
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
Farm and Dairy
Collectibles, pedal cars, pedal tractors, wagons, and misc.
Located at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Large collection of pedal tractors and pedal cars needing restored, pedal car wagons, radio flyer and other wagons, 55 T Bird 12V battery operated car, 12 volt car chassis, vintage metal scooters, 1:10 scale collectible pedal cars, Texaco milk glass gas pump globe, Gulf 5 foot porcelain 2 sided sign, Pepsi Cola side mount sign, Oilzum sign, Ford sign, 4 door Coca Cola cooler all original, Coca Cola bottle rack, Orange Crush cooler, coin operated cooler, coin operated scale, Vintage Burch Popcorn machine, advertising signs oil cans, oil can rack, gas pump for parts, light up beer signs, Pressed steel sit and ride trucks, Marx service station, Structo Jeeps, tin Litho toys, Plasticville houses, Griswold canning stove, boxes of various states license plates, Teed Off Pin Ball machine, vintage Schwinn mans bicycle, vintage Pittsbugh airport stools, 2 childrens spring steel chairs, vintage pay phones, wooden phone booth with sign and light, Coca Cola machine cabinet, gas pump cabinet, light up beer signs, box lots and tray lots and much more with second Auctioneer at 1 PM.
The power of the human-animal bond
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who do you think of when you hear the phrase “man’s best friend”? Your dog? Your cat?
‘Intolerable’: Ohio couple suing neighbors over backyard pizza oven
Brooks Jones and his wife Mika filed the lawsuit against their neighbors, Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome, after other attempts to resolve the dispute over the pizza oven failed.
27 First News
Boardman restaurant reopens with big changes
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar restaurant is now under new ownership with lots of big changes. Belleria on Market Street in Boardman is now open for business, but new owner Frank Lellio is no stranger to the name. Lellio has owned the Struthers location for nine years. Heading into the new location, you’ll see a lot of new changes.
cityofmentor.com
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital Schedules Upcoming Community Events
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital invites members of the community to learn more about Cleveland Clinic’s newest facility, joining the Mentor Community in August 2023. Connect with Community and Cleveland Clinic leaders to learn about the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available. Download flyer.
The Great Big Home + Garden Show and other things to do this weekend, Feb. 3-5
You might be asking yourself, what fun activities does the month of love have in store for Northeast Ohioans? Look no further, a list of cool things to do that might pique your interest is below.
New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property
For two years, the Babylon Gentleman's Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
You can tour a Cleveland landmark believed to be linked to Underground Railroad
One of Cleveland’s oldest historic landmarks, which is believed to be linked to the Underground Railroad, still stands tucked in between new towering buildings and structures in University Circle.
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Mercy Health holding walk-in hiring event
It's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue.
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a great all-you-can-eat experience?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and are subject to change.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation
CUYAHOGA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks. Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization. The nonprofit says scenic...
Comments / 0