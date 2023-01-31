Effective: 2023-02-04 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Johnson; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Robertson; Somervell DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing overnight temperatures could allow for light ice accumulations on elevated bridges and overpasses.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO