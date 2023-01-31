Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Erath, Falls, Hamilton, Hill by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Johnson; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Robertson; Somervell DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing overnight temperatures could allow for light ice accumulations on elevated bridges and overpasses.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brazos, Burleson, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 02:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Burleson, Brazos and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Concho, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to one quarter mile or less. If driving... slow down, use your low beams, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Concho; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; San Saba DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Concho, Callahan, Coleman, Brown, McCulloch, San Saba, Menard, Kimble and Mason Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In areas where the temperature drops to or below freezing, some light ice accumulation may develop on bridges and overpasses.
