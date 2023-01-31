Effective: 2023-02-04 02:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria; Webb AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog are developing across eastern portions of South Texas this morning and will continue to spread west toward the Brush Country. Expect visibilities generally between 2 to 4 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

ARANSAS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO