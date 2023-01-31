Nestled into the back of an office complex is probably the last place you would expect to find a Southern Californian oasis. But The Compound Coffee Company, located at 271 Grove Avenue in Verona, strives to make itself a place for people to come and relax and find a moment for themselves. Over the weekend, actor Joe Manganiello — known for his roles in Spider-Man, True Blood, and more — stopped by this local spot for a coffee, with his adorable chihuahua, Bubbles, in tow. Read on to learn more about yet another celeb spotting in Essex County and all about this slice of SoCal in Verona.

VERONA, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO