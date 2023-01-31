Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Another large retail store closing in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
themontclairgirl.com
Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey
Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
Finally! When the New York Ice Castles Will Open this Year
If you've been feeling like this year's New York winter feels a little different, you're not wrong. It's been a record year for all the wrong reasons, and it's been affecting some of our favorite cold weather activities. It's hard to get in the skiing, sledding, or even snowman-making spirit...
tourcounsel.com
Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Lady Edwina of Essex County makes her Groundhog Day prediction
In New Jersey, the forecaster is Lady Edwina of Essex County, with a Groundhog Day prediction from the Turtle Back Zoo.
themontclairgirl.com
Joe Manganiello Spotted at The Compound Coffee Co. in Verona
Nestled into the back of an office complex is probably the last place you would expect to find a Southern Californian oasis. But The Compound Coffee Company, located at 271 Grove Avenue in Verona, strives to make itself a place for people to come and relax and find a moment for themselves. Over the weekend, actor Joe Manganiello — known for his roles in Spider-Man, True Blood, and more — stopped by this local spot for a coffee, with his adorable chihuahua, Bubbles, in tow. Read on to learn more about yet another celeb spotting in Essex County and all about this slice of SoCal in Verona.
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
Ex-Giants star Victor Cruz helps open new high school in shuttered Paterson Catholic building
While celebrating their new school at its grand opening ceremony Monday, Paterson STEAM High School students got words of advice from Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz. Never quit and always give back, the former New York Giants wide receiver and Paterson native told the students.
A polar vortex is quickly approaching New York City
Yesterday, it was basically spring in New York. Today, though, we're here to warn you that a freezing polar vortex is heading our way. Yes, we're just as confused about the drop in temperature as you are. Even more specifically, according to the National Weather Service, today's highs will reach...
Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!
It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $521K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $520,687 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Wednesday, Feb. 1, state Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 06, 12, 17, 33 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling...
MTA: We Clearly F-ed This One Up
A planned tribute at the new Grand Central Madison station has instead turned into another embarrassing situation for the MTA.
$4 million lottery ticket sold in North Jersey
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – If you bought your MegaMillions ticket at Metro Liquors in North Arlington, you might want to double-check your tickets. One ticket worth $4,000,000 was sold in the $31 million drawing on Tuesday. The grand prize jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $16.5 million was sold in Massachusetts. The solo second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning the $1,000,000 prize. However, lottery officials said that the ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to$4,000,000. The ticket was purchase at One Stop Shoppe, 396 Whitehorse Pike, Atco in Camden County. T In The post $4 million lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather.
tapinto.net
Bergen County's Harmon Face Values’ Among the Nationwide Store Closures
HACKENSACK, NJ — On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead...
More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods
More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
Comments / 0