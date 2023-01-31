Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County
BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
Bay Net
Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
1 man dead, another suffering serious injuries in Prince George's County shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
WJLA
Man found dead inside Prince George's Co. home, another found hurt on roadway: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man was found dead in a home and another was found injured on the roadway in Prince George's County early Friday morning, authorities said. Just after 2 a.m., offciers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 1000 block of...
Police: Man dies after truck runs light, hits him in crosswalk in Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was investigating the death of a man after a truck hit him Thursday night. Troopers said they received a report about a person being hit at Central Avenue and Campus Way around 7:45 p.m. When they got there, they found that a 34-year-old […]
Young Woman Killed In Violent Bladensburg Crash
A Bladensburg woman has died following a violent single-vehicle crash, authorities say. Investigation revealed that Michelle Hernandez, 22, was traveling west on Annapolis Road when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince George's County police. Hernandez veered to the...
WJLA
5 teens arrested for using USB charging cord in Hyundai theft: Prince George's Co. police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — More juveniles were arrested in Prince George's County after police say they used a USB charging cord to steal a vehicle. On Thursday morning, the department tweeted that officers arrested five juveniles for a stolen Hyundai. Police added that this brings the total...
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
$125 fine, no jail time for driver who killed an 86-year-old grandfather in a distracted driving accident; family outraged
HERNDON, Va. — A Northern Virginia family wants laws changed after a distracted driver caused an accident that killed an 86-year-old grandfather and war veteran. The driver walked away from court with just a small fine and not a single day of jail time. “We were confused. We were...
Armed Man Busted Driving Stolen Vehicle Around District Heights
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on auto theft and firearms offenses after being caught in possession of a stolen car in District Heights, authorities say. Detectives observed Larry Hagans driving a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court around 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in 2021 hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead in DC’s Hains Point
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians almost two years ago in the Hains Point area of East Potomac Park. Officers say 61-year-old Melvin D. Conley of Washington, D.C. was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent homicide. The crash...
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr....
Inside Nova
Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home
A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
13-Year-Old Hid Loaded Gun In Drawer At Prince George's County Middle School
An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old middle school student reportedly brought a gun into a Prince George's County school, authorities say. The 13-year-old reportedly brought the loaded weapon into William Wirt Middle School, located in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville, according to Prince George's County police. A student alerted...
NBC Washington
Boy's Unsolved Death Inspires Security Camera Rebate Proposal in Prince George's
Prince George’s County is considering a program that would help residents and business owners pay for surveillance cameras on their properties. The legislation is in direct response to the November murder of a teenager raking leaves. His mother believes if there was surveillance video, the case might have been solved.
Essence
D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake
Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
NBC Washington
Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body
A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home. Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on...
Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
