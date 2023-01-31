ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Bay Net

22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County

BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
BLADENSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County

KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

1 man dead, another suffering serious injuries in Prince George's County shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Violent Bladensburg Crash

A Bladensburg woman has died following a violent single-vehicle crash, authorities say. Investigation revealed that Michelle Hernandez, 22, was traveling west on Annapolis Road when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince George's County police. Hernandez veered to the...
BLADENSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home

A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
Essence

D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake

Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

