Saint Francis County, AR

3 semi-trucks involved in crash on I-40 in St. Francis County

By Lawrencia Grose
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Traffic along the Westbound lane is now backed up.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three semi-trucks drove off the road on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Tuesday morning.

Forrest City Fire Department: I-40 is ‘very icy and extremely hazardous’ Tuesday morning

The Eastbound lanes have one lane. Officials are trying to get the interstate opened for people wanting to go to Memphis.

An ice storm warning started Monday at 6 p.m. and lasts through midday Wednesday. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon.

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

