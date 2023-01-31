ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuffieldobserver.com

A Home-Town Couple’s Love Story

When you think about “Home-Town,” Dianne and Eric Remington come to mind. Eric is an eleventh-generation Suffield resident. Diane’s parents moved from upstate New York to West Suffield in the mid- 1960s, where she was later born. The couple live on a farm in what is affectionally...
SUFFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Local legend has passed on

A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center

On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
MILFORD, CT
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
vikingsaga.org

Coastal Connections Continues to Inspire

A faulty thermostat. Clogged ventilation filters. Air conditioning drainage issues. They’re all common problems in a homeowner’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. In a few years, Luke Bonner might be the repairperson at your doorstep, eager to tackle the problem that’s discombobulated your home’s homeostasis. Bonner, a junior at Coastal Connections, interns at New London’s Bartol Heating and Cooling HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) Contractors. Every other day, he takes a trip to the coastal city to learn how to provide customers with thermal comfort and quality indoor air quality. Bonner enrolled in Coastal after realizing that the main campus high school did.
WTNH

Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K

The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail

(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Nyberg – Army’s Legacy helps pets find forever homes

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A nonprofit rescue organization in Bristol helps animals who have been abused or left behind to find their forever homes. Founder Amanda Armstrong sat down with News 8 to discuss the nonprofit organization on Tuesday night. Army’s Legacy works with animal foster families across the state to house the pets until […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy