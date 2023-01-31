Read full article on original website
SHESTAKEN Jones
3d ago
What a slap in the face to the victims 🤷🏽♀️ a crime is a crime and he should be held accountable in every state those crimes were committed!
wjol.com
Cook Co. Dropping Charges Against R. Kelly
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office is dropping charges against R. Kelly. Foxx’s office charged the singer with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges involving four victims in 2019. Foxx says they decided not to pursue the case since Kelly is already facing decades in prison on separate federal convictions in Brooklyn and Chicago. The R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last June and is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man allegedly took a stolen gun to meet with his parole officer, then convinced a judge to reduce his bail by yelling at him
Chicago — For the first few minutes of Laiveil Harper’s bail hearing at 26th and California, the most surprising detail was that officials said he took a stolen handgun to a meeting with his parole officer, where he was to surrender to authorities on a couple of outstanding warrants.
fox32chicago.com
Jussie Smollett given more time to file appeal brief, but court warns 'no further extension will be granted'
CHICAGO - A state appeals court on Monday granted a request by Jussie Smollett’s defense lawyers for a fifth extension to file their initial argument, but warned it would be the last time. "A fifth motion for more time to file an opening brief, particularly by the defendant in...
Jury awards $99K to CTA electrician who claimed agency did little to address complaints of racial discrimination, harassment
A federal jury has awarded a Black Chicago Transit Authority electrician $99,000, finding the CTA did too little to respond to the man’s claims that he was being harassed at work for reporting alleged racial discrimination by his foreman. The harassment allegedly included the hanging of an alleged noose...
Chicago woman offers plea, gets probation after defacing slain cop's memorial
The 27-year-old Uptown woman originally charged with a felony for vandalizing a police memorial has now pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation.
ABC7 Chicago
Husband of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
CHICAGO -- A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted the lawyer husband of embattled "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne for allegedly stealing more than $3 million in legal settlement money from family members of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with...
Detective Bob Bartlett calls John Catanzara the 'Lori Lightfoot' of the FOP
Detective Bob Bartlett, a 24-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, says incumbent John Catanzara's controversial temperament is not what the union needs as officers face so many challenges.
Winners revealed for Chicago's 'You Name A Snowplow' contest
CHICAGO - The results are in. Votes for Chicago's inaugural "You Name A Snowplow" contest have been tallied, and the winning submissions were announced today. The highest vote-getting names will soon adorn seven Department of Streets and Sanitation snowplows. The seven snowplow names that received the most votes are:. 1....
Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas receives Chicago Tribune endorsement
As the race for Chicago mayor heats up, contender Paul Vallas secures an endorsement from the Chicago Tribune, as well as, from Alderman Tom Tunney.
New info revealed after Chicago woman charged with concealing mom's body in freezer
A woman charged with hiding the body of her 96-year-old mother in a freezer in the garage of their Portage Park home had placed her there nearly two years ago, according to court documents.
Candidate for Chicago police union president calls John Catanzara the 'Lori Lightfoot' of the FOP
CHICAGO - The contest for Chicago mayor is not the only election campaign taking place right now. A few days after we count the votes in the race for mayor, votes will also be counted at the Fraternal Order of Police union. Detective Bob Bartlett, a 24-year veteran of the...
Here Are the 9 Chicago Mayoral Candidates Who Will Appear on Your Ballot
With early voting already underway and Election Day just weeks away, voters are preparing to head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of nine Chicago mayoral candidates. The list is lengthy and the race is competitive, but for those looking for more on each of the candidates,...
proclaimerscv.com
As Other Officer Holds Him Down, Chicago Cop Beats Man Inside Holding Cell
Damien Stewart, 31, admitted his past crimes, including violating the law, but maintained that he did nothing to deserve the assault he received from 2 Chicago police officers in the 4th District holding cell nearly 4 years ago. “They moved me. I had no idea why they affected me. I...
School Lunch Lady Stole $1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings
Now, this is not something you see every day. Bond was set at $150,000 Thursday for a Dolton woman accused of stealing over $1.5 million of food, primarily chicken wings, while working as a consultant for a school district in south suburban Cook County, according to Fox 7. Her name...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in pair of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart last December on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 17-year-old allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue in Hermosa, police said. Less than a half hour later, he robbed a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens, according to police.
$12M settlement reached for boy shot in Richton Park SWAT raid
Lawyers for Amir Worship, a boy shot by police during a home raid in 2019, are calling on the Cook County State's Attorney to reopen the investigation into the officer involved.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
$12 million settlement reached in 2019 shooting of teen during police raid
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An apology, more police training, and $12 million - those are some of the terms of a settlement for now-16-year-old Amir Worship.The attorney for Amir Worship said they reached a $12 million settlement for the boy, who is now permanently disabled after being shot in his knee during the police raid in May of 2019 when he was 12. But his family says that is not enough. As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, Amir Worship's family and attorney say they want the officer involved - Richton Park's Caleb Blood - fired from his police department. CBS 2 reported...
fox32chicago.com
Felon gets 8 years in prison for drug, gun possession in Cook County
CHICAGO - A Cook County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun and narcotics in west suburban Bellwood. Quincy J. Arnold, 49, pleaded guilty last year to federal firearm and drug charges after officers discovered a semiautomatic handgun and baggies of cocaine and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop in October.
If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
Comments / 13