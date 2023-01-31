ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

columbuscountynews.com

Tabor City Man Needs Heart and Prayers

A family in Tabor City is desperately seeking prayers and a heart for their patriarch. Gregory Cartrette has devoted his life to preaching despite the heart condition he's had since birth. The surgeries to fix it began when he was born, and throughout the years, doctors have made four attempts to get the organ in working order. Cartrette now sits in the Duke Medical Center in the ICU suffering from congestive heart failure and waiting for a transplant.
TABOR CITY, NC
country1037fm.com

Local Entertainer Opening Dinner Theatre At South Carolina Beach

If you ever visit Myrtle Beach, you soon find out there’s no shortage of entertainment. There’s always a great local band to see and plenty of concerts and event venues. Now, WMBF reports a Grand Strand local entertainer is opening a new dinner theatre on North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street. Valorous Church plans a move to a bigger location, and the dinner theatre takes its place. Greg Rowles, a local country star from Alabama Theater fame, left that role after 22 seasons and is opening the new spot. The Grand Strand performer played smaller one man shows over the last year. But now, The Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre is set to open a 300 seat theatre in Spring of 2024. And, once Valorous Church vacates the space in August, the transition begins. Rowles says the venue has “incredible bones.” The dinner theatre will feature a fine dining experience with booths, candlelight, black tablecloths, chandeliers and valet parking.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Horry County Animal Care Center Temporarily Closed

An animal center in Horry County is closed to the public until further notice. The Horry County Animal Care Center has closed while all staff are currently working on an animal investigation with the Horry County Police Department. While the center is closed, they will not be conducting adoptions, accepting...
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties

The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

