4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
Pet of the week: Anonymous ABC15 viewer covers puppy adoption fee
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a 9-week-old puppy from Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue. Nobel was born on Nov. 28 and is a male Bulldog mix, according to the shelter. He came to the shelter after being found as a stray and...
wpde.com
Milk & Honey Coffee Cafe: Chef Mason Zeglen opens unique coffee shop in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach is home to a new local coffee shop. It’s called Milk & Honey Coffee Cafe. Chef Mason Zeglen is the owner. You may recognize him as the two-time winner of “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network. He was also a contestant on “The Big Brunch” on HBOMAX.
WMBF
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Myrtle Beach-area neighborhoods are looking for answers after an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks. Within the last week, a dog was reportedly killed in a coyote attack on Holly Lane in Briarcliffe Acres and another in the Briarwood community on the southbound side of US 17 across from South Gate Rd.
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
WMBF
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new dinner theatre will grace North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street with entertainment as Valorous Church moves to a bigger location. Local country star Greg Rowles left the Grand Strand’s Alabama Theater after 22 seasons and spent the last year playing one-man shoes in smaller venues.
columbuscountynews.com
Tabor City Man Needs Heart and Prayers
A family in Tabor City is desperately seeking prayers and a heart for their patriarch. Gregory Cartrette has devoted his life to preaching despite the heart condition he's had since birth. The surgeries to fix it began when he was born, and throughout the years, doctors have made four attempts to get the organ in working order. Cartrette now sits in the Duke Medical Center in the ICU suffering from congestive heart failure and waiting for a transplant.
myhorrynews.com
'This area, in this county, has a big city homeless problem.'
Where will they go? Arrests of homeless in Myrtle Beach rise as housing options decrease. “I can’t say I’m ashamed of the situation because I didn’t do anything to put myself here. Some people choose this. I didn’t choose. It was chosen for me.”
WMBF
Report: Discovery of 21 dogs in pens, tethered in Conway area leads to animal care center temporary closure
Former Grand Strand childcare worker shares red flags to look for when choosing childcare centers. There's a lot to consider when choosing care for your little ones, and one former Grand Strand childcare worker revealed what parents should look for, and what shouldn't be overlooked.
country1037fm.com
Local Entertainer Opening Dinner Theatre At South Carolina Beach
If you ever visit Myrtle Beach, you soon find out there’s no shortage of entertainment. There’s always a great local band to see and plenty of concerts and event venues. Now, WMBF reports a Grand Strand local entertainer is opening a new dinner theatre on North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street. Valorous Church plans a move to a bigger location, and the dinner theatre takes its place. Greg Rowles, a local country star from Alabama Theater fame, left that role after 22 seasons and is opening the new spot. The Grand Strand performer played smaller one man shows over the last year. But now, The Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre is set to open a 300 seat theatre in Spring of 2024. And, once Valorous Church vacates the space in August, the transition begins. Rowles says the venue has “incredible bones.” The dinner theatre will feature a fine dining experience with booths, candlelight, black tablecloths, chandeliers and valet parking.
wfxb.com
43rd Myrtle Beach Home Show Takes Place This Weekend at the Convention Center
B.J. Kinard gets the scoop on the 43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Home Show that’s underway at the Convention Center. Jason Repak of the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association gives us all the details on what you can expect this year. ——— Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm...
wfxb.com
Horry County Animal Care Center Temporarily Closed
An animal center in Horry County is closed to the public until further notice. The Horry County Animal Care Center has closed while all staff are currently working on an animal investigation with the Horry County Police Department. While the center is closed, they will not be conducting adoptions, accepting...
wpde.com
'I'm in the field of giving back:' Heather Elvis' sister, Morgan, turns tragedy to triumph
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with the Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. Tonight’s recipient has dedicated her time and career to helping those in need. After losing a loved one herself...
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet woman gives back to Myrtle Beach High School students
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A Murrells Inlet woman wants to make sure local high school students can get gowns for prom. Christine Nelson is collecting dresses for high school girls who may not be able to afford their own. Her mom Joan originally started the collection drive nine...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
Woman sneaks lighter into Myrtle Beach jail, sets toilet paper on fire, warrant says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police is facing an arson charge after allegedly starting a small fire at the city jail. According to an arrest warrant, Shanen Denise Grate, 39, sneaked a lighter into a jail cell on Friday and set a roll of toilet paper on fire. […]
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties
The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
WMBF
HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
Comments / 0