ffnews.com
Natwest Launch Debit And Credit Card Recycling Machine
The latest research from NatWest reveals a lack of recycling options for plastic payment, gift and loyalty cards has created over 380 tonnes of plastic card waste since 2017, equivalent to 211 stampeding elephants. NatWest has today launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Reverse Vending Machines’ offering a secure, eco-friendly way to recycle...
ffnews.com
Travelex Launches New Product in the UK Allowing Customer to Secure Exchange Rates
Travelex, a market leading foreign exchange brand, has launched a new product allowing customers in the UK to secure their exchange rates and ensuring they receive Travelex’s best exchange rates ahead of their holiday. This innovative new product enables foreign exchange to be pre-ordered at the point of booking, creating a valuable additional revenue stream within airline and online travel agents’ bookings flows.
ffnews.com
Bold Penguin’s Digital Solutions Empower SMB Adjacent Partners
Bold Penguin recently announced a partnership with digital insurance wallet Marble, enabling Marble’s small and medium-size business (SMB) customers to seamlessly access, manage, and control their commercial insurance needs. Bold Penguin’s leading digital solution platform simplifies small commercial insurance for agents, brokers, and carriers. Marble’s digital wallet solution acts as an inclusive hub for insurance management.
ffnews.com
Bankjoy Launches Online Account Opening 2.0
Digital banking provider Bankjoy, today announced the launch of Online Account Opening 2.0, which enables financial institutions to quickly and seamlessly onboard new members and clients, enhancing the first digital experience while driving deposit growth. With Bankjoy’s new, standalone Online Account Opening platform, financial institutions can enroll new clients and...
ffnews.com
MiFinity Launches MiFinity Bonus Site to Enhance Customer Engagement
MiFinity, the fastest-growing eWallet in the industry, announced today the launch of its latest customer engagement initiative, the MiFinity Bonus site. Part of the company’s affiliate programme, the site showcases exclusive deals and offers from MiFinity’s partners across multiple industries, including travel, Forex, and iGaming. MiFinity Bonus solves...
PV Tech
Sunrun appoints startup Lunar Energy to manage virtual power plants
Sunrun has appointed investee Lunar Energy to manage its home battery virtual power plant (VPP) network in the US, with Lunar planning to launch its own battery product in the coming months too. Sunrun will use the Lunar Gridshare software, an energy management system (EMS) platform which already manages 35,000...
ffnews.com
Joining forces ibanXS and Nidaros produces indispensable and much-needed PSD2 / Open Banking solution for robotic customer processes
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist Nidaros offers its clients – through cooperation with Open Banking provider ibanXS – access to more than 2,000 European banks. The virtual employees built by Nidaros can now easily and securely make payment requests and payments as well as retrieve bank statements automatically for further processing. It no longer matters which bank the client banks with. ibanXS is licensed by De Nederlandse Bank to offer these services in a secure way.
ffnews.com
Uome Launches New Point of Sale Feature That Comes With a Cost of Living Incentive Changing the Game for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs
Uome is excited to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art application point of sale (aPOS) system via our Plaid integration which enables Uome users to take in person payments directly from their customers and clients. This is done by allowing customers to simply scan a QR code on the business owner’s phone to accept payment via Uome’s open banking solution, which settles the funds directly to the businesses bank account, immediately after the customer confirms payment.
ffnews.com
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
TechCrunch
Fairphone nabs $53M in growth capital for ‘sustainable’ consumer electronics
The €49 million (~$53 million) “growth capital” investment — from an international consortium of impact investors, led by new shareholders Invest-NL, the ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund and existing investor Quadia via its Regenero Impact Fund — is more than the startup has raised since being founded, back in 2010. (Fairphone had previously raised $40.7 million, per Crunchbase — spread across nine funding rounds, drawing on a range of sources from crowdfunding to VC and debt.)
ffnews.com
Membrane Finance launches EUROe – the first and only EU-regulated crypto stablecoin
Finnish fintech company Membrane Finance has today launched EUROe – Europe’s first and only EU-regulated full-reserve stablecoin and payment network. EUROe transforms a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency transactable on Ethereum, with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains. One EUROe is always one Euro. For each EUROe issued, at least one fiat Euro exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.
ffnews.com
Bordeaux Burgundy Announces Global Expansion as Revenues Reach £2m
Bordeaux & Burgundy, a specialist marketing agency which enables B2B SaaS companies to achieve rapid growth, has announced a major global expansion after achieving revenues of £2m. The company, which covers three continents, was founded by marketing entrepreneur Alfie Dawson in 2021. It helps businesses achieve rapid growth through...
ffnews.com
Freedom Finance Deepens Partnership With Lender Koyo
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces, is delighted to announce that it has extended its relationship with Koyo – a key partner already providing loans through Freedom Finance’s panel. From today, customers declined for loans from Koyo will automatically be able to connect to...
ffnews.com
NALA partners with Mpesa and expands across Europe
NALA, a global payments company born in Tanzania, recently launched in Europe by adding 18 new Eurozone nations to its list of send markets. After expanding from the UK to the USA earlier this year, NALA has grown rapidly via geographic expansion, product differentiation and improvement on existing infrastructure. Opening Europe allows the company to open its doors to the quarter of African migrants living on the continent.
ffnews.com
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
ffnews.com
Klarpay AG expands its global payment capabilities with 13 new dedicated currency accounts
Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.
ffnews.com
10x and Paymentology redefine banking for Tier 1 banks through next generation technology
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, has joined forces with cloud-native core banking platform 10x to provide pre-integrated credit and debit card issuing and processing. The partnership sees Paymentology’s ultra-advanced, global issuing platform combine with 10x’s next-generation cloud native SaaS bank operating system. With its world...
ffnews.com
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking
TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...
geekwire.com
Picnic, a food automation startup that sells a pizza-making robot, lays off employees
Food automation startup Picnic is laying off employees, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff amid the tech downturn. A company spokesperson confirmed the cuts to GeekWire Wednesday. The Seattle startup did not provide an updated headcount, or information on which positions are being affected. It has around 100 employees, according to LinkedIn.
ffnews.com
Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp on Credit Risks & BNPL
Are you aware of the hidden risks in the credit market? Join us as we sit down with Tilta‘s, Ingmar Stupp, for a deep dive into the impact of Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) options for businesses, rather than retail clients. In this informative video, Ingmar sheds light on the current state...
