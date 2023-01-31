Uome is excited to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art application point of sale (aPOS) system via our Plaid integration which enables Uome users to take in person payments directly from their customers and clients. This is done by allowing customers to simply scan a QR code on the business owner’s phone to accept payment via Uome’s open banking solution, which settles the funds directly to the businesses bank account, immediately after the customer confirms payment.

