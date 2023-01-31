ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

Natwest Launch Debit And Credit Card Recycling Machine

The latest research from NatWest reveals a lack of recycling options for plastic payment, gift and loyalty cards has created over 380 tonnes of plastic card waste since 2017, equivalent to 211 stampeding elephants. NatWest has today launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Reverse Vending Machines’ offering a secure, eco-friendly way to recycle...
ffnews.com

Travelex Launches New Product in the UK Allowing Customer to Secure Exchange Rates

Travelex, a market leading foreign exchange brand, has launched a new product allowing customers in the UK to secure their exchange rates and ensuring they receive Travelex’s best exchange rates ahead of their holiday. This innovative new product enables foreign exchange to be pre-ordered at the point of booking, creating a valuable additional revenue stream within airline and online travel agents’ bookings flows.
ffnews.com

Bold Penguin’s Digital Solutions Empower SMB Adjacent Partners

Bold Penguin recently announced a partnership with digital insurance wallet Marble, enabling Marble’s small and medium-size business (SMB) customers to seamlessly access, manage, and control their commercial insurance needs. Bold Penguin’s leading digital solution platform simplifies small commercial insurance for agents, brokers, and carriers. Marble’s digital wallet solution acts as an inclusive hub for insurance management.
ffnews.com

Bankjoy Launches Online Account Opening 2.0

Digital banking provider Bankjoy, today announced the launch of Online Account Opening 2.0, which enables financial institutions to quickly and seamlessly onboard new members and clients, enhancing the first digital experience while driving deposit growth. With Bankjoy’s new, standalone Online Account Opening platform, financial institutions can enroll new clients and...
ffnews.com

MiFinity Launches MiFinity Bonus Site to Enhance Customer Engagement

MiFinity, the fastest-growing eWallet in the industry, announced today the launch of its latest customer engagement initiative, the MiFinity Bonus site. Part of the company’s affiliate programme, the site showcases exclusive deals and offers from MiFinity’s partners across multiple industries, including travel, Forex, and iGaming. MiFinity Bonus solves...
PV Tech

Sunrun appoints startup Lunar Energy to manage virtual power plants

Sunrun has appointed investee Lunar Energy to manage its home battery virtual power plant (VPP) network in the US, with Lunar planning to launch its own battery product in the coming months too. Sunrun will use the Lunar Gridshare software, an energy management system (EMS) platform which already manages 35,000...
HAWAII STATE
ffnews.com

Joining forces ibanXS and Nidaros produces indispensable and much-needed PSD2 / Open Banking solution for robotic customer processes

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist Nidaros offers its clients – through cooperation with Open Banking provider ibanXS – access to more than 2,000 European banks. The virtual employees built by Nidaros can now easily and securely make payment requests and payments as well as retrieve bank statements automatically for further processing. It no longer matters which bank the client banks with. ibanXS is licensed by De Nederlandse Bank to offer these services in a secure way.
ffnews.com

Uome Launches New Point of Sale Feature That Comes With a Cost of Living Incentive Changing the Game for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs

Uome is excited to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art application point of sale (aPOS) system via our Plaid integration which enables Uome users to take in person payments directly from their customers and clients. This is done by allowing customers to simply scan a QR code on the business owner’s phone to accept payment via Uome’s open banking solution, which settles the funds directly to the businesses bank account, immediately after the customer confirms payment.
TechCrunch

Fairphone nabs $53M in growth capital for ‘sustainable’ consumer electronics

The €49 million (~$53 million) “growth capital” investment — from an international consortium of impact investors, led by new shareholders Invest-NL, the ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund and existing investor Quadia via its Regenero Impact Fund — is more than the startup has raised since being founded, back in 2010. (Fairphone had previously raised $40.7 million, per Crunchbase — spread across nine funding rounds, drawing on a range of sources from crowdfunding to VC and debt.)
ffnews.com

Membrane Finance launches EUROe – the first and only EU-regulated crypto stablecoin

Finnish fintech company Membrane Finance has today launched EUROe – Europe’s first and only EU-regulated full-reserve stablecoin and payment network. EUROe transforms a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency transactable on Ethereum, with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains. One EUROe is always one Euro. For each EUROe issued, at least one fiat Euro exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.
ffnews.com

Bordeaux Burgundy Announces Global Expansion as Revenues Reach £2m

Bordeaux & Burgundy, a specialist marketing agency which enables B2B SaaS companies to achieve rapid growth, has announced a major global expansion after achieving revenues of £2m. The company, which covers three continents, was founded by marketing entrepreneur Alfie Dawson in 2021. It helps businesses achieve rapid growth through...
NEW YORK STATE
ffnews.com

Freedom Finance Deepens Partnership With Lender Koyo

Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces, is delighted to announce that it has extended its relationship with Koyo – a key partner already providing loans through Freedom Finance’s panel. From today, customers declined for loans from Koyo will automatically be able to connect to...
ffnews.com

NALA partners with Mpesa and expands across Europe

NALA, a global payments company born in Tanzania, recently launched in Europe by adding 18 new Eurozone nations to its list of send markets. After expanding from the UK to the USA earlier this year, NALA has grown rapidly via geographic expansion, product differentiation and improvement on existing infrastructure. Opening Europe allows the company to open its doors to the quarter of African migrants living on the continent.
ffnews.com

Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push

Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
ffnews.com

Klarpay AG expands its global payment capabilities with 13 new dedicated currency accounts

Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.
ffnews.com

10x and Paymentology redefine banking for Tier 1 banks through next generation technology

Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, has joined forces with cloud-native core banking platform 10x to provide pre-integrated credit and debit card issuing and processing. The partnership sees Paymentology’s ultra-advanced, global issuing platform combine with 10x’s next-generation cloud native SaaS bank operating system. With its world...
ffnews.com

TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking

TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...
geekwire.com

Picnic, a food automation startup that sells a pizza-making robot, lays off employees

Food automation startup Picnic is laying off employees, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff amid the tech downturn. A company spokesperson confirmed the cuts to GeekWire Wednesday. The Seattle startup did not provide an updated headcount, or information on which positions are being affected. It has around 100 employees, according to LinkedIn.
ffnews.com

Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp on Credit Risks & BNPL

Are you aware of the hidden risks in the credit market? Join us as we sit down with Tilta‘s, Ingmar Stupp, for a deep dive into the impact of Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) options for businesses, rather than retail clients. In this informative video, Ingmar sheds light on the current state...

Comments / 0

Community Policy