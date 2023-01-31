The gentrification of Bedford-Stuyvesant has been in full swing for more than a decade, but it seems to be entering a new phase. A small Nigerian restaurant that opened on Nostrand Avenue during the pandemic has just been named a finalist for a James Beard Award; Chipotle and Shake Shack are coming to the corner of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Street; and the Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation plans to redevelop its eponymous Fulton Street plaza into office buildings.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO