New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 200 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 200 Montague Street, a 20-story residential building in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Aurora Capital Partners, the structure yields 121 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 38 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,960 to $215,1500.
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City

Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop

A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Powerball tickets win $100K on Long Island, $50K in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with a $100,000 winning ticket sold on Long Island and a $50,000 winner in Brooklyn. The six-figure ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, while the other winner was sold at the Mermaid […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2900 Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 2900 Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Mermaid Avenue and Stillwell Avenue, the corner lot is steps from the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station, serviced by the D, F, N, and Q trains. Moheeb Nasser under the 2900 Stillwell Avenue Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

NYC to reform zoning to add housing in Midtown Manhattan

New York City is aiming to help address the city’s affordable housing crisis by changing zoning laws in Midtown to allow more housing, including rent-restricted units, Mayor Eric Adams announced during the city’s State of the City address last week. The city also plans to provide $22 million...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Developers Have Rediscovered Bedford-Stuyvesant. Can It Sustain the Boom?

The gentrification of Bedford-Stuyvesant has been in full swing for more than a decade, but it seems to be entering a new phase. A small Nigerian restaurant that opened on Nostrand Avenue during the pandemic has just been named a finalist for a James Beard Award; Chipotle and Shake Shack are coming to the corner of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Street; and the Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation plans to redevelop its eponymous Fulton Street plaza into office buildings.
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 2-9

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

