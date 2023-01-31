Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 200 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 200 Montague Street, a 20-story residential building in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Aurora Capital Partners, the structure yields 121 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 38 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,960 to $215,1500.
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
brownstoner.com
Spacious Bay Ridge Apartment With Stained Glass, Dining Room, Office Asks $2,800
This floor-through in a bow-fronted house in Bay Ridge appears well kept and bigger than most. It’s on the top floor of an Edwardian two-family with stained glass windows at 316 80th Street. Although built in a typical row house style, and now attached on two sides, the tan...
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
Powerball tickets win $100K on Long Island, $50K in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with a $100,000 winning ticket sold on Long Island and a $50,000 winner in Brooklyn. The six-figure ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, while the other winner was sold at the Mermaid […]
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2900 Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 2900 Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Mermaid Avenue and Stillwell Avenue, the corner lot is steps from the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station, serviced by the D, F, N, and Q trains. Moheeb Nasser under the 2900 Stillwell Avenue Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
brownstoner.com
Kensington Two-Bedroom Asking $775K Has Space for a Family, Arches, Updated Kitchen
Not only does this World War II era co-op in Kensington have a layout that will work for a small family, with two bedrooms and plenty of closets, it also has a second bathroom and a recently updated kitchen. It’s perched on the third floor of 811 Cortelyou Road, a...
PLANetizen
Manhattan Preservation Groups Block New Development—On a ‘Historic’ Parking Lot
A lot currently being used for parking in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport Historic District could be transformed into hundreds of units of housing—that is, if the parking lot wasn’t historically landmarked. As Ginia Bellafante explains in The New York Times, when a developer proposed a 26-story building...
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
constructiondive.com
NYC to reform zoning to add housing in Midtown Manhattan
New York City is aiming to help address the city’s affordable housing crisis by changing zoning laws in Midtown to allow more housing, including rent-restricted units, Mayor Eric Adams announced during the city’s State of the City address last week. The city also plans to provide $22 million...
Asylum seekers refuse eviction from Midtown hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, camp outside hotel
A group of about 50 men who the city attempted to move from the Watson Hotel in Midtown to a refugee camp at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook are sleeping outside the hotel due to poor conditions at the Brooklyn site.
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
Commercial Observer
Developers Have Rediscovered Bedford-Stuyvesant. Can It Sustain the Boom?
The gentrification of Bedford-Stuyvesant has been in full swing for more than a decade, but it seems to be entering a new phase. A small Nigerian restaurant that opened on Nostrand Avenue during the pandemic has just been named a finalist for a James Beard Award; Chipotle and Shake Shack are coming to the corner of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Street; and the Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation plans to redevelop its eponymous Fulton Street plaza into office buildings.
City clears sidewalk in front for Hell's Kitchen hotel housing migrants
A days-long standoff between the city and some migrants came to an end Wednesday night.
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: Community Advisory Role in NYPD Hiring a ‘Farce,’ 72nd Precinct Locals Say
Sunset Parkers Complain of No Say in Choice of NYPD Hire [NYDN]. Bushwick Library Wins Robotics League Championship [Eagle]. Scenes from Saturday’s 20th Annual Running of the Idiotarod [BK Mag]. Migrants Protest ‘Inhumane’ 1,000-Bed Shelter in Red Hook [Gothamist]. Cafe Offers Crepes With Senegalese Flair in Greenpoint...
NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 2-9
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
tourcounsel.com
Cross County Mall | Shopping center in Yonkers, New York
Cross County Mall is a shopping mall in Mattoon, Illinois, U.S. It was opened in 1971 with JCPenney, G. C. Murphy, IGA, Arlan's, and Myers Brothers, with Sears joining in 1972. Following the closure of Arlan's in 1973, the space became Kmart one year later. G. C. Murphy became Meis, Elder-Beerman, and then Carson's, while Kmart moved out of the mall in 1993 and became a larger Sears store.
Commercial Observer
Williamsburg’s Luxury Hotels Thrive — For the Moment — as Neighborhood Shifts
The lobby of the Hoxton Hotel is crammed with people. The new Israeli restaurant there, K’Far, a satellite of celebrity chef Michael Solomonov’s Philadelphia original, is completely booked. There are cafe tables strewn around the airy, two-story lobby, but they’re all occupied by patrons sipping iced coffees and...
