Boise River system reservoirs above average
BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
Young Driver Crashes into Meridian Restaurant on Eagle Road
It seems like about once a year a driver loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a business or restaurant. It happened again. Yesterday afternoon a young female driver crashed right into the side of Dave's Hot Chicken in Meridian. According to CBS 2 Idaho News, "On Thursday, February...
Western ranchers, farmers can get up to $10k for water use innovation
BOISE, Idaho — Farmers and ranchers can get up to $10,000 for innovating the way they use water. Starting Wednesday, the LOR Foundation is accepting applications for their 'Field Works' initiative. Smaller dollar amounts will also be awarded. Bill Jaeger, the Strategic Initiatives Officer for the LOR Foundation, said...
Boise City Council upholds design for Interfaith's new shelter
BOISE, Idaho — In a 4-1 vote, Boise City Council upheld the design for Interfaith's new homeless shelter on West State Street on Tuesday after several challenges from the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association. The city's Design Review Committee previously approved Interfaith's application in October. The neighborhood association appealed several...
University of Idaho building new center to research soil & crops
PARMA, Idaho — The University of Idaho (U of I) is extending its Parma Research and Extension Center, by building a new space for studying soil and plants. The Idaho Center for Plant & Soil Health is currently under construction and is intended to replace the outdated buildings currently being used.
Threat at Boise High School leads to increased police presence
BOISE, Idaho — Increased police presence at Boise High School on Friday came after the Boise Police Department was notified about a "vague school threat," an email from Robb Thompson, the school's principal, said. The threat was not directed towards a specific person. However, the email said, the school...
Idaho high schoolers receiving college credit more than doubled since 2015
BOISE, Idaho — The number of Gem State high school students earning credit at an Idaho college has more than doubled since 2015, according to the Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE). During the 2022 fiscal year, 28,609 Idaho high schoolers earned dual credit. That figure was at a...
Treasure Valley lacks detox facilities to meet demand
MERIDIAN, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Staffing shortages coupled with a rise in drug-related emergencies has created a need for detox facilities in the Treasure Valley. “Especially after the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in opioid and stimulant overdoses, we’ve seen a lot more...
Treasure Valley airsoft storeowner gives safety advice
BOISE, Idaho — Airsoft has jumped in popularity over the past few years as a way for people to get outside and have fun through a sport. But airsoft guns can be dangerous, and it's important to handle them properly. According to Boise Police, a group of about 10...
Idaho lawmakers leave out coroners from first responders psychological trauma workers' comp bill
BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 18 (HB18) passed the Idaho house with unanimous support Tuesday. The bill aims to remove the sunset clause from Idaho Code 72-451. The sunset clause would enforce a July 1 expiration date on Idaho first responders psychological trauma workers compensation coverage. "We would have...
Idaho bill would move state's audit agency under GOP control
BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would eliminate Idaho's only bipartisan legislative committee and place the state's independent auditing agency under Republican control. Rep. Megan Blanksma, the House Majority Leader, presented the legislation to the House State Affairs Committee. It would do away with the Joint...
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
Former Boise Police Chief applies for Toledo, Ohio position
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September 2022, is listed as an applicant for the same role in Toledo, Ohio, KTVB's sister station WTOL reported Thursday. Lee officially separated from the city...
Idaho legislative pitch would see student IDs removed as a form of voter ID
BOISE, Idaho — A college ID can get you into a lot of places around Idaho. Maybe into a football or basketball game on campus, onto a city bus, even a discount at some local restaurants. What it won't get you, if a proposed piece of legislation passes this...
Resolution to amend Idaho Constitution on voting initiatives gets pushback in hearing
BOISE, Idaho — A resolution to amend the Idaho Constitution regarding voter initiatives was met with major pushback Wednesday morning in the Senate State Affairs Committee -- and after over two hours of testimony, the resolution was sent back to committee to be amended rather than making its way to the floor.
Eagle Planning & Zoning recommends against annexing Avimor
EAGLE, Idaho — After a lengthy discussion, the City of Eagle's Planning & Zoning Commission voted against an application to annex Avimor into Eagle during Monday's special meeting. Avimor is nestled in the foothills north of Eagle in an unincorporated area that includes parts of Ada, Boise and Gem...
Man who struck, killed woman on Eagle Road in 2017 convicted in second trial
BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
Police detain teenagers at Boise Towne Square Mall
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department on Tuesday evening responded to a report of someone with a gun in the Boise Towne Square Mall; no shots were fired and the officers didn't find any firearms. According to BPD, at 5:15 p.m., officers detained a group of...
Idaho lawmaker's children's books on AR-15s and feminism have some raising a red flag
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways.
