ffnews.com
Mizuho Bank Modernizes Core Banking Operations with Oracle
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., the integrated retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group and one of Japan’s largest financial services institutions, is modernizing its legacy banking system for international operations with Oracle. Over the coming years, Mizuho will implement Oracle’s banking solutions to support critical functions, including direct deposit accounts and liquidity management, at its operations in major overseas offices. The roll-out began with the successful replacement of Mizuho’s legacy banking system at its New York offices.
ffnews.com
Fast-Growing Encore Bank Selects Q2 to Accelerate its Commercial Digital Banking Innovation
Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Encore Bank, one of the nation’s fastest-growing banks, has selected Q2 as its strategic digital partner. Encore Bank – a commercially focused boutique bank with $3.4 billion in assets that...
ffnews.com
Bold Penguin’s Digital Solutions Empower SMB Adjacent Partners
Bold Penguin recently announced a partnership with digital insurance wallet Marble, enabling Marble’s small and medium-size business (SMB) customers to seamlessly access, manage, and control their commercial insurance needs. Bold Penguin’s leading digital solution platform simplifies small commercial insurance for agents, brokers, and carriers. Marble’s digital wallet solution acts as an inclusive hub for insurance management.
ffnews.com
10x and Paymentology redefine banking for Tier 1 banks through next generation technology
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, has joined forces with cloud-native core banking platform 10x to provide pre-integrated credit and debit card issuing and processing. The partnership sees Paymentology’s ultra-advanced, global issuing platform combine with 10x’s next-generation cloud native SaaS bank operating system. With its world...
ffnews.com
Freedom Finance Deepens Partnership With Lender Koyo
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces, is delighted to announce that it has extended its relationship with Koyo – a key partner already providing loans through Freedom Finance’s panel. From today, customers declined for loans from Koyo will automatically be able to connect to...
ffnews.com
Three New Associate Partners Join The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network
The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network (TFPA), an international consultancy launched by proven fintech veterans, welcomes three new associate partners to its collective, deepening the real-world experience and geographical expertise that its clients can leverage for their business growth. Ricardo Calfat, Nick Barnes and Nick Dargan join TFPA’s 15 existing...
ffnews.com
nbkc bank Selects Upstart for Personal Lending
Nbkc bank, a $1.1 billion-asset community bank, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more people across the communities it serves. “At nbkc, our top priority is always to provide the best possible customer experience...
ffnews.com
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
ffnews.com
Cathedra Bitcoin Announces Leasing of 2.5-MW Bitcoin Mining Facility
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc., a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an agreement to lease a 2.5-megawatt bitcoin mining facility in Washington State on January 29, 2023. Under the lease agreement, which lasts for an initial term of 24 months, the Company will make lease payments of US$108,000 per month, a rate equivalent to US$0.06 per kilowatt hour, including all electricity costs.
ffnews.com
Natwest Launch Debit And Credit Card Recycling Machine
The latest research from NatWest reveals a lack of recycling options for plastic payment, gift and loyalty cards has created over 380 tonnes of plastic card waste since 2017, equivalent to 211 stampeding elephants. NatWest has today launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Reverse Vending Machines’ offering a secure, eco-friendly way to recycle...
ffnews.com
NALA partners with Mpesa and expands across Europe
NALA, a global payments company born in Tanzania, recently launched in Europe by adding 18 new Eurozone nations to its list of send markets. After expanding from the UK to the USA earlier this year, NALA has grown rapidly via geographic expansion, product differentiation and improvement on existing infrastructure. Opening Europe allows the company to open its doors to the quarter of African migrants living on the continent.
ffnews.com
Ozone API announces key senior hires to lead MENA growth
Ozone API, developer of the leading standards-based software for open finance, has expanded its international team with two senior hires who will work to drive expansion in the MENA region and lead a renewed focus on security in 2023. The pioneering founders of Ozone API led the development of the...
ffnews.com
Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT
POSaBIT Systems Corporation, the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the...
ffnews.com
Mitchell Sandler Adds Arizonas Former Top Insurance and Financial Services Regulator
Mitchell Sandler announced today that Evan Daniels, one of the nation’s leading regulators in financial services and insurance, has joined the firm as counsel. Daniels joins Mitchell Sandler after leading the Arizona Department of Insurance & Financial Institutions, culminating nearly a decade in public service in Arizona. “I am...
ffnews.com
MiFinity Launches MiFinity Bonus Site to Enhance Customer Engagement
MiFinity, the fastest-growing eWallet in the industry, announced today the launch of its latest customer engagement initiative, the MiFinity Bonus site. Part of the company’s affiliate programme, the site showcases exclusive deals and offers from MiFinity’s partners across multiple industries, including travel, Forex, and iGaming. MiFinity Bonus solves...
ffnews.com
With teams up with NatWest and The Heard to offer fintech’s leading women and non-binary voices free media training
With, a leading international business communications agency, today announces a new media training initiative with NatWest, the UK’s largest business bank and The Heard, the spokesperson index for women and non-binary people in fintech. The initiative will provide three entrepreneurs from the NatWest accelerator programme and three members The Heard, free media training as part of ongoing work to help close the gender news gap.
ffnews.com
Mathijs Peeters Joins Siege FX as Head of Distribution for Europe
Siege FX announced the appointment of Mathijs Peeters as Head of Distribution for Europe. Mathijs joins Siege from Optiver where he was Head of FX Distribution, responsible for direct counterparty business development. Previously he was FX FinTech Business Manager at BlueCrest and prior to that Director of FX Institutional Sales at HSBC. His 25-year career in FX also includes Managing Director roles in institutional sales at Nomura and RBS.
ffnews.com
BeZero Carbon Joins Salesforces Net Zero Marketplace to Boost Carbon Credit Transparency
BeZero Carbon, a leading global carbon ratings agency, is joining Salesforce’s Net Zero Marketplace to provide carbon credit ratings. Net Zero Marketplace is a climate action hub where organisations can find and purchase carbon credits from ecopreneurs. It aims to provide organisations with the information and tools to help identify the carbon projects and carbon credits that best align with their priorities.
ffnews.com
Nordea Launches Long Term Incentive Plan for 2023 2025
Nordea Bank Abp’s (Nordea) Board of Directors has today decided to continue the share-based Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) launched in 2020, 2021 and 2022 for a new performance period covering the financial years 2023–2025. It includes the CEO and nine other members of the Group Leadership Team (GLT) and approximately 50 senior leaders.
ffnews.com
Jumio Announces New Sales Leadership to Usher Company into New Era
Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, today announced the addition of Experian and Trulioo veteran Jon Jones as the company’s new senior vice president of worldwide sales, and the promotion of Simon Winchester to vice president of global account management. These...
