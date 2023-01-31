Read full article on original website
Overwatch Credits are finally coming back in OW2 Season 3
Overwatch Credits are coming back to the franchise in OW2. Initially included in the game as Legacy Credits, the first title’s premium currency will add another layer to the in-game economy. Overwatch Credits, and their associated loot boxes, were retired after the transition to Overwatch 2. Stored on old...
CSGO players let down by February 2 update with no Operations in sight
CSGO players are dissatisfied after another minor update, as a February 2 patch arrived with minimal map tweaks and no new Operations in sight. Valve has just released yet another minor update for CSGO, however, it hasn’t exactly gone down well with the community. The update consists of minor optimization fixes to Anubis, and minor bug fixes to Boyard and Chalice. That’s all there is to the fairly minor patch notes.
The Sims 4 update 1.95 patch notes: All changes and bug fixes
The Sims 4 update 1.95 has been released with many bug fixes and new content found in the patch notes. Coming right off the last update on January 17, the official details for the new 1.95 update for Sims 4 have now been released. The latest content refresh aims to...
Wild Rift patch 4.0a notes: Burning bases, inhibitor respawn changes, more
The latest Wild Rift patch notes for 4.0a include some massive changes to the late-game and base structures. In a new patch, the Wild Rift team is taking aim at how difficult sieging can be towards the end of the game. But they’re not just content to make the late game easier for the team that’s winning, as big changes to the base will also give opportunities for teams that are losing to sneak a win.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam “all time low” Season 2 multiplayer content
Modern Warfare Season 2 begins on February 15, and a potentially lackluster offering of multiplayer content is worrying fans. Some Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer fans feel neglected over an inferred preferential treatment of Warzone 2. Infinity Ward announced a new resurgence map coming to the battle royale sequel and unveiled wide-sweeping changes in Season 2.
Overwatch 2 Mythic ‘Amaterasu’ Kiriko skin revealed for Season 3
Overwatch 2 finally confirmed a Mythic skin for Kiriko, coming as part of the Season 3 Premium Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 Season 3 begins on February 7, featuring one new map and Battle Pass, and hero balance changes. The Development team also uploaded a blog post on January 31 detailing big changes coming to the game’s matchmaking rating and ranking system. The devs also finally confirmed Credits are returning to OW2 in Season 3.
LoL’s new Auerlion Sol rework gives fan-favorite skin an insanely rare Easter egg
League of Legends players have found an interesting new easter while messing around with the reworked Aurelion Sol on the PBE. Aurelion Sol’s rework recently hit the PBE for League of Legends. The Star Forger is receiving a massive CGU, meaning a core gameplay update, in which Riot is changing out his entire kit. Riot is looking to shift Aurelion Sol into more of a dive mage, whose abilities can infinitely scale as he collects stardust from his enemies.
Apex Legends pro Sweet reveals “sad” reason he quit playing Ranked
Sweet is one of the premier names in all of Apex Legends and the former #1 Predator player has spilled the details of why he has quit playing Ranked entirely. There are few names more popular in the ALGS scene than Sweet. The NRG IGL has made his mark on the scene by being one of the most knowledgeable players in the world, and in some ways, by sharing that info with the rest of the community.
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
Can you get a refund for Apex Legends Mobile purchases?
Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down for good, but can you get refunds for all your in-game cosmetics and purchases?. After being out for less than a year, Apex Legends Mobile will be permanently shutting down. Respawn revealed that the game was not up to their standards in terms of quality and quantity, which has led to the “painful” decision to discontinue the title.
Dr Disrespect details one major Warzone 2 issue that needs fixing in Season 2
Dr Disrespect has highlighted an issue in Warzone 2 that he believes needs fixing in Season 2 even though no one is really talking about it. It’s fair to say that Dr Disrespect has had a bit of a love-hate relationship with Warzone 2 to this point, as the Two-Time has threatened to quit more times than anyone can count.
Pokemon Go players disappointed after Primal Rumblings event removes Shiny mid-evos
The Primal Rumblings event has Pokemon Go players excited for Rayquza Raids, but a recent change to its infographics left players disappointed about the removal of Shiny middle evolutions. Pokemon Go events can be hit or miss with the player base. Some fly under the radar, featuring underwhelming Raid Bosses...
How big is Warzone 2’s Ashika Island? Resurgence map size vs Rebirth Island & Fortune’s Keep
Warzone expert JGOD has revealed the size Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map Ashika Island in comparison to prior maps in the Call of Duty battle royale, including the incredibly popular Rebirth Island. Ashika Island is due to arrive in Warzone 2 with the launch of Season 2, which also...
Pokemon TCG Online will not support Scarlet & Violet expansions as game support ends
Pokemon TCG Online will not be updated for the launch of Scarlet & Violet, making Crown Zenith the last expansion for the game. Fully revealed almost a year ago, Pokemon TCG Live is the company’s first in-house app for the card game and is set to replace the existing Pokemon TCG Online when it comes out of beta.
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
GTA Online patch finally tackles remote hacking exploits on PC
The latest GTA Online patch finally tackles issues related to remote hacking exploits that affect the game’s PC version. Hacking has long impacted Grand Theft Auto Online’s PC community. However, things took a turn for the worst late last year when remote crash and kick exploits became the norm.
Overwatch 2 taking stricter action against cheaters in groups & abusive chat
The Overwatch team has revealed new measures to stop cheaters and toxic individuals from ruining games in OW2. Overwatch 2’s third season is right around and corner and it’s looking to be one of the biggest updates yet with a new map, ranked changes, skins, and plenty of exciting content.
tarik confirms Riot won’t shut down Valorant Pro City
Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik has said that Riot Games has no plans to pull the plug on his Valorant Pro City hub and that the initiative might even offer prize money in the future. The Sentinels streamer and content creator set up his private hub for high-level North American players, with built-in MMR and leaderboards, in response to growing concerns about the state of Valorant ranked games, where the rise of crypto throwers has become a hot topic in the scene.
World of Warcraft Furbolg Reputation Items and Rewards Revealed For Patch 10.0.7
The newest rewards and items for the Furbolg’s reputation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been revealed, these items will be available onwards from Patch 10.0.7. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight is well underway, with several new zones, revamped systems, and a whole new race and class.
Fleta reportedly eyeing OWL return with Shanghai Dragons despite Valorant offers
OWL Player Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun reportedly still has a chance back onto the Shanghai Dragon’s roster despite Valorant offers tempting him to swap games. In a Tweet from esports journalist Arran Spake, last year’s Shanghai Dragon players still have a chance back on the roster, which includes the 2021 OWL MVP DPS player Fleta.
