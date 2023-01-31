Read full article on original website
WSET
'This is an egregious error'| Counties scramble to address Va. Dept. of Ed's $201M mistake
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia school districts aren’t getting as much money as they thought they would. This is coming at a time when several northern Virginia superintendents are preparing their budgets for the next school year. Virginia schools were expecting $201 million from the state for the...
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
WSET
'Life is beautiful': Thousands gather for 5th annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Thousands of pro-life Virginians attended the 5th annual Virginia March for Life Wednesday afternoon at the state Capitol in Richmond. An estimated 3 to 4 thousand people participated in the rally, according to a March for Life spokesperson. The rally began just after noon, with...
WSET
Minnesota 'trans refuge' bill would block other state laws from stopping kids' gender changes
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A proposed bill in Minnesota would shield transgender people, their families and their medical providers from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender change services. Bill HF146, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Leigh Finke, wants to make Minnesota a "trans refuge," according to...
WSET
'It's been a journey:' Virginians battling years to get unemployment benefits
(WSET) — Deborah Avery's been in a years-long battle with the Virginia Employment Commission. "It's been a journey," Avery said. Goodyear in Danville let her go in April 2021. The VEC turned down her application for unemployment benefits a month later. Avery appealed with the help of attorney Phillip...
WSET
Virginia announces upcoming elk hunting lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is giving hunters another chance to hunt bull elk in the Elk Management Zone, located in Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties, for the upcoming hunting season. The inaugural elk hunt in October 2022 was a success, with all...
WSET
Scam Alert: Virginia warns of rise in real estate sales scams
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR ) has issued a warning to real estate brokers about a rise in fraudulent real estate scams in neighboring states. The scams typically target unencumbered and vacant lots owned by someone out of state and often involve a person acting as a seller seeking to sell the property quickly and under market value.
WSET
Temperature swings and gusty winds for the weekend in Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dry, windy, and cooler this weekend. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday and Saturday. Friday will have wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph at times. Wind gusts will make it feel close to 10 degrees colder for parts of the day Friday.
WSET
Arkansas man charged after trying to bring loaded handgun onto flight at Lynchburg airport
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is keeping Lynchburg Regional Airport passengers safe after a man tried to bring a gun onto a flight. TSA Officers prevented an Arkansas man from bringing a loaded handgun onto the plane on Thursday. The TSA said the man had...
WSET
Texas resources adequate to address winter storm, Abbott says
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas' electrical grid should not face any challenges during the severe winter weather this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference on Tuesday. "The power grid, itself, is functioning very efficiently as we speak right now, and there is not anticipated to be...
WSET
Snowy Surprise: Heavy wet snow fell across Central Va.; cold conditions ahead for weekend
(WSET) — A burst of heavy wet snow began before sunrise today, accumulating snow on grassy and elevated surfaces. This occurred as most areas had temperatures above freezing, between 34 and 37 degrees. This doesn't happen often, but when it does, the snowflakes are fat and heavy, making it easier to accumulate quickly during a snow burst.
