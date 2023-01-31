ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
WSET

Virginia announces upcoming elk hunting lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is giving hunters another chance to hunt bull elk in the Elk Management Zone, located in Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties, for the upcoming hunting season. The inaugural elk hunt in October 2022 was a success, with all...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Scam Alert: Virginia warns of rise in real estate sales scams

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR ) has issued a warning to real estate brokers about a rise in fraudulent real estate scams in neighboring states. The scams typically target unencumbered and vacant lots owned by someone out of state and often involve a person acting as a seller seeking to sell the property quickly and under market value.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Texas resources adequate to address winter storm, Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas' electrical grid should not face any challenges during the severe winter weather this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference on Tuesday. "The power grid, itself, is functioning very efficiently as we speak right now, and there is not anticipated to be...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy