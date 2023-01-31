Read full article on original website
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
'I'm a Southwest Airlines Pilot, The Airline Isn't What It Used To Be'
In an exclusive Newsweek essay, a Southwest Airlines pilot shares an insider's perspective on the recent chaos at the airline.
FAA tells lawmakers it made several changes to prevent another system-wide computer outage
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told lawmakers in a letter dated Friday that it made several changes to in order to prevent another system-wide computer outage.
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter
ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag
After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
Airline Worker Gets Sucked into Plane Engine: New Details
The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed new details about the airline worker who died after being sucked into a plane engine. According to the NTSB, the aircraft “shook violently” as it shut off with a loud “bang.”. Per the NTSB, the tragedy involving a ramp agent...
wpgxfox28.com
Private Jet Charters: What to Expect on a Flight
Originally Posted On: https://www.stratosjets.com/guide/private-jet-charters-what-to-expect-on-a-flight/. The ultimate private jet service experience should make you feel relaxed, comfortable and secure. And finding that level of quality doesn’t have to feel unattainable. For nearly two decades, Stratos Jets has provided on-demand jet charter service around the globe. But what is it that...
Final Boeing 747: Pilots of the aircraft draw crown in the air
Pilots of Atlas Air, a cargo freighter, paid a fitting tribute to the iconic 747 model after Boeing delivered the last aircraft earlier this week. The pilots drew the number 747 and topped it with a crown soon after they departed Paine Field airport towards Cincinnati Airport on its maiden flight, fight tracking service, Flightradar said in a tweet.
Boeing to deliver its final 747 plane, bringing an end to the world's most iconic jet
For decades, the Boeing 747 has been a paragon of aviation. It was the world's first jumbo jet, and helped usher in the modern era of air travel. But its reign as "Queen of the Skies" will officially come to an end this week as Boeing prepares to roll out its very last of the iconic aircraft. The 747-8 freighter will be delivered to cargo airline Atlas Air on Tuesday, more than 50 years after the model was first pulled out of the hangar, Reuters reported. First manufactured in 1968, the 747 became instantly recognizable for its wide body and trademark hump that...
Boeing delivers final 747 jumbo jet to Atlas Air
Boeing is delivering its final 747 jumbo jet on Tuesday after introducing more profitable and fuel-efficient wide-body planes in the last 15 years.
TravelPulse
Enterprise Adds New Franchise Locations in Chile
Enterprise Holdings announced new franchise locations in Chile, featuring car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo. Operated through Mediterraneo Automotores S.A., part of Circulo Autos, Enterprise will boast five neighborhood locations, including two branches in the capital city of Santiago and establishments in Talca, Linares and Antofagasta.
TravelPulse
Anguilla’s New Blowing Point Ferry Terminal Opens For Business
The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) has announced the opening of a brand-new ferry terminal facility at the port of Blowing Point. “This administration made a commitment to significantly modernize Anguilla’s infrastructure, for the benefit of both our visitors and importantly, our on-island community,” stated Haydn Hughes, Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, Housing, Utilities and Tourism for Anguilla.
TravelPulse
Delta Air Lines Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi on Domestic Mainline Flights
Delta Air Lines has begun offering fast, free Wi-Fi onboard most of its domestic mainline flights as of Wednesday, February 1. The complimentary Internet service, provided in partnership with T-Mobile, is currently available on more than 500 Delta aircraft. The carrier will offer the service on more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023 and has plans to launch free Wi-Fi on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024.
TravelPulse
US Travel Outlines Policies to Grow, Boost Industry
The U.S. Travel Association announced the launch of new quarterly press conferences that will focus on topics of importance to the growth of the industry. The first edition of the press conferences featured two industry giants, U.S. Travel President and CEO Geoff Freeman and incoming U.S. Travel National Chair and Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta.
