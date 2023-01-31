Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
League of Legends 2023 patch schedule: All LoL updates & changes coming in Season 13
League of Legends Season 13 is now underway across 2023, which brings a whole bunch of new champions, reworks, champion nerfs and buffs, and more. Here are the dates and patch notes for every update in Season 13. The 13th season of League of Legends has begun and with it...
dexerto.com
Wild Rift patch 4.0a notes: Burning bases, inhibitor respawn changes, more
The latest Wild Rift patch notes for 4.0a include some massive changes to the late-game and base structures. In a new patch, the Wild Rift team is taking aim at how difficult sieging can be towards the end of the game. But they’re not just content to make the late game easier for the team that’s winning, as big changes to the base will also give opportunities for teams that are losing to sneak a win.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pros claim Wraith will be meta in Season 16
Apex Legends pros Logan ‘Knoqd’ Layou, Charles ‘Clane’ Lane, and Tyler ‘Dezignful’ Gardner have revealed that they think Wraith is going to be meta in Season 16, hinting changes are coming in the major update for the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Since the release of Apex...
dexerto.com
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG Online will not support Scarlet & Violet expansions as game support ends
Pokemon TCG Online will not be updated for the launch of Scarlet & Violet, making Crown Zenith the last expansion for the game. Fully revealed almost a year ago, Pokemon TCG Live is the company’s first in-house app for the card game and is set to replace the existing Pokemon TCG Online when it comes out of beta.
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ update 3.2.0 arrives with old class system
Battlefield 2042 update 3.2.0 has launched today (January 31), bringing some significant changes to the first-person shooter title – including the re-introduction of its old class system. In a recent post, EA told gamers that they would once be able to “play as the familiar Assault, Engineer, Recon and...
dexerto.com
The Sims 4 update 1.95 patch notes: All changes and bug fixes
The Sims 4 update 1.95 has been released with many bug fixes and new content found in the patch notes. Coming right off the last update on January 17, the official details for the new 1.95 update for Sims 4 have now been released. The latest content refresh aims to...
dexerto.com
GTA Online patch finally tackles remote hacking exploits on PC
The latest GTA Online patch finally tackles issues related to remote hacking exploits that affect the game’s PC version. Hacking has long impacted Grand Theft Auto Online’s PC community. However, things took a turn for the worst late last year when remote crash and kick exploits became the norm.
dexerto.com
MW2 players call out “depressing” Season 2 content as Warzone 2 gets new map
Modern Warfare 2 players have called out the devs over what they perceive to be a “depressing” lack of content for multiplayer – as Warzone 2 receives a brand new Ashika Island Resurgence map. The launch of Warzone back in 2020 – alongside its wild success –...
dexerto.com
Fortnite bug shows what upcoming first-person mode will look like
A new Fortnite bug has given players a sneak peek at what a first-person mode could look when it’s added to the game. The Fortnite v23.30 update is finally here, which means players can now claim Son Gohan and Piccolo – two new skins from the Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration. There are also several new Reality Augments and the return of the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud.
dexerto.com
All 20 games disappearing from PS5’s PS Plus Collection in May 2023
Sony has announced that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will disappear from the service on May 9, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of all 20 games leaving the service. Alongside the reveal of February 2023’s free games as part of the PS Plus Essential tier, Sony announced the unfortunate news that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will leave the service later this year.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players praise devs for big MMR change in Season 3: “Winning matters now”
The Overwatch community’s early responses to developer Blizzard’s plans to revamp MMR for Overwatch 2 are positive, with players seemingly pleased that the dev team is listening to feedback and making adjustments to the system in Season 3. The Overwatch 2 dev team at Blizzard recently uploaded a...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
dexerto.com
Yuumi mains band together and “run it down” to protest LoL patch 13.1b nerfs
Longtime Yuumi mains aren’t happy with the latest set of nerfs in patch 13.1b meant to push her out of pro play, and they’re protesting by trying to get her win rate so low that devs can’t ignore her. LoL patch 13.1b came with a hefty set...
League of Legends Milio Abilities Leaked
League of Legends is a game that is known to have an enormous champion pool that gives players plenty of playable options. Usually, Riot Games releases about five new characters every season, which helps reshape the meta. The most recent character was K'Sante, who has seen a large amount of...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends fans are begging Respawn to ban infamous top-ranked Xbox player
Cheating is a common issue in competitive games, and Apex Legends is no exception. Another cheating scandal has sparked in the community recently when a gaming clip revealed nine players boosting their way up the ladder. In the video, the Xbox player can be seen playing in Predator. He’s reached...
dexerto.com
How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drop: Goblin Weather Machine
Twitch drops are returning for WoW Dragonflight and here is how to secure what’s coming for yourself: a Goblin Weather Machine. The most recent expansion for World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, was released back in November 2022 with a set of Twitch drops that came with it. Next up, a...
Apex Legends Mobile players criticize EA over lack of refunds following shutdown
EA's actions have been unfavorably compared to Epic's, as both companies close down battle royales
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Sweet reveals “sad” reason he quit playing Ranked
Sweet is one of the premier names in all of Apex Legends and the former #1 Predator player has spilled the details of why he has quit playing Ranked entirely. There are few names more popular in the ALGS scene than Sweet. The NRG IGL has made his mark on the scene by being one of the most knowledgeable players in the world, and in some ways, by sharing that info with the rest of the community.
dexerto.com
Overwatch Credits are finally coming back in OW2 Season 3
Overwatch Credits are coming back to the franchise in OW2. Initially included in the game as Legacy Credits, the first title’s premium currency will add another layer to the in-game economy. Overwatch Credits, and their associated loot boxes, were retired after the transition to Overwatch 2. Stored on old...
