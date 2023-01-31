Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin man, 53, dies in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash that killed one person and injured another. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, the crash occurred on Trail No. 2 near Ramsay in Gogebic County’s Wakefield Township at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.
wnmufm.org
Final suspect in GIANT drug case sentenced
BESSEMER, MI— The third of three suspects charged with selling heroin and meth in Gogebic County last summer has been sentenced. Michael Johnson, 28, of Bessemer pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of meth and one count of maintaining a drug house. He was sentenced Friday to 13.5 to 30 years in prison.
WLUC
Houghton Elementary School parents express concerns over pick-up and drop-off safety
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - During the beginning and end of school each day, parents of Houghton Elementary School students pack into the parking lot for drop-offs and pick-ups. However, some parents are growing increasingly concerned about how safe the lot is for their students during those times. Joelle Adams is...
WLUC
2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale
PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people sustained minor injuries in a crash on M-26 near Painesdale Tuesday afternoon. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said a 65-year-old Painesdale man was driving his car south on M-26 when he collided head-on with a 17-year-old female who lost control of her car traveling north from Painesdale and entered the southbound lane.
Comments / 1