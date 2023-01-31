Read full article on original website
NME
Madonna does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and pays tribute to Lady Gaga on TikTok
Madonna has joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The Queen of Pop is the latest celebrity to recreate the titular character’s dance from episode four of the TV show, set to Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’. The...
NME
When is ‘That ‘90s Show’ season two coming out?
That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
Elle
Netflix's Pamela Anderson Documentary: Fans Are All Having The Same Reaction
Over the years, Netflix has produced some truly great celebrity documentaries, Taylor Swift's Americana and Beyoncé's Homecoming are two stand out favourites. And now it appears we have another one to add to the list thanks to Pamela Anderson's new documentary film Pamela, A Love Story. The nearly two...
Marc Anthony, 54, Marries Model Nadia Ferreira, 23, in Dreamy Miami Wedding: Details
Newlyweds! Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got married on Saturday, January 28, less than one year after getting engaged. The Latin Grammy winner, 54, and Ferreira, 23, walked down the aisle and said “I do” in an extravagant ceremony at Miami’s Perez Art Museum. The Miss Universe finalist stunned in a long-sleeve ballgown while her […]
Josh and Christina Hall Are Part of One Big Blended Family on 'Christina in the Country'
Christina Hall was once known only for being one half of HGTV's iconic Flip or Flop duo. And, while she's still known for her role in the former home renovation show, her personal life has interested fans more than ever in recent years. And viewers of Christina in the Country are plenty curious about her husband, Josh Hall.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ star Nick Offerman swore off gaming due to ‘Banjo-Kazooie’
The Last Of Us star Nick Offerman hasn’t actually played a video game in over 25 years, due to Banjo-Kazooie. Offerman broke hearts earlier this week with his celebrated portrayal of Bill in the HBO adaptation of the iconic video game but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, he revealed he wasn’t much of a gamer.
ETOnline.com
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
NME
Donald Glover’s new TV show is like a “sister to ‘Atlanta'”, inspired by Beyoncé and Martin Scorsese
Donald Glover has announced details about his next TV project after Atlanta called Swarm, which is inspired by Martin Scorsese. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star. According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.
NME
‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ delayed by six weeks
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed by six weeks in order to hit developer Respawn’s “quality bar”. The follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was originally scheduled for a March 17 release but it will now arrive on April 28. Respawn explained the...
NPR
A newly single mom wasn't sure she could make ends meet. They threw her a lifeline
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Twenty years ago, Sabrina Kronk was a newly single mother struggling to make ends meet. One fall morning, she bundled up her three-year-old daughter, Katie, and got her into the car to go to daycare. When Kronk turned the key, she heard a strange clicking sound.
ABC News
Martha Stewart shows off up-close selfie of her skin after having a 'mostly dry January'
Martha Stewart is no stranger to selfies, and her latest snap has captured the attention of many. Stewart posted an up close and personal photo of her face and shared that the photo was filter-free. "Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!!...
NME
Ed Sheeran reveals “turbulent” time in his life stopped him engaging with social media
Ed Sheeran has explained why he’s been absent from social media for the past few years, and has promised to resume posting. The pop star said in a video shared on his Instagram account yesterday (January 31) that he “didn’t really feel like being online” when he was experiencing “some turbulent things” in his personal life.
housebeautiful.com
Pamela Anderson Is Channeling Audrey Hepburn In Tiny Black Dress Photos
Pamela Anderson rocked totally strong legs and arms in a little black dress for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. In the photos, the star was channeling her inner Audrey Hepburn, complete with the big sunglasses and a chic updo. Pamela likes to get outside and garden, and...
NME
Simon Cowell has head set on fire during ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ audition
Simon Cowell recently had his head set on fire during a contestant’s Britain’s Got Talent audition. The talent mogul and judge was reportedly brought up on stage by a mute and masked magician auditioning for the competition who put a hood over Cowell’s head. The magician reportedly...
NME
‘The Whale’ ending explained: what happened to Charlie?
Brendan Fraser has swept awards season with his critically acclaimed performance in The Whale, which has a particularly emotional climax. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film follows morbidly obese literature teacher Charlie (Fraser) as he attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink), who is torn up after Charlie left her and her mother to start a relationship with a man years earlier.
NME
‘King Of The Hill’ revival series in the works at Hulu
A reboot of King Of The Hill is officially underway at Hulu. The streaming service has green-lit a revival series of the animated comedy, with original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return and executive produce. The reboot will be helmed by showrunner Saladin Patterson (The Wonder Years),...
Refinery29
Yes, You Can Be Friends With Your Ex — But Should You?
Thanks for reading Can We Talk?, a sex and relationships column that aims to tackle the burning questions about sex, dating, relationships, and breakups that you’re too afraid to ask your partner — or maybe even your besties. This week, Moraya Seeger DeGeare, couples therapist, hears from Refinery29 readers about whether they believe in being pals with past flames, and how they've made it work.
NME
Netflix just made it harder to stream away from home
Netflix has announced the details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users from sharing passwords across several devices last year, and have now shared the mechanics of the new system on their website. The...
NME
Seth Rogen says Marvel films are “geared toward kids”
Seth Rogen says that Marvel films are made predominantly for kids. The Pineapple Express star has skin in the game when it comes to superhero movies, given that his production company helps make Amazon Prime‘s The Boys. Speaking about the genre from which the show comes, Rogen admitted that Marvel and its ilk are “not for me”.
NME
Dave Stewart mentee Faye Fantarrow shares single ‘AWOL’
Faye Fantarrow, the singer-songwriter who is being mentored by Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart, has shared new single ‘AWOL’ – check it out below. The song comes from the Sunderland artist’s debut EP of the same title, which is set for release next Friday (February 10) via Stewart’s label Bay Street Records, which he signed her to in 2021.
