Florida State

floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
floridapolitics.com

Daniella Levine Cava: Our democracy

Our democracy depends on getting it right. History has shown that our country is best served when competing ideas are shared to shape policies that bring more people together for common purpose. Our political system is also at its best when both parties are strong. This past election cycle in...
floridapolitics.com

Blake Dowling: A chat with members of Florida’s newest powerhouse law firm

The firm announced that on Day One it was engaged by several top government and corporate clients. Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC is hitting the ground running. From its first day, a number of influential Florida businesses, trade associations and state agencies have engaged the newly launched law firm, which began operations this week.
Florida Phoenix

Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Those public opinion polls matching Gov. Ron DeSantis and other presidential aspirants against Joe Biden and Donald Trump? Pay them no nevermind, a leading Florida political scientist advised during a speech in Tallahassee this week. “These polls that are being taken right now are nothing but clickbait,” Susan MacManus, professor emerita at the University of […] The post Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.1.23

Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. “Miami Dade County is one of the hottest political markets in the country and Avery has distinguished himself there as a trusted operative who knows how to deliver,” shared Southern Group Founder and Chairman Paul Bradshaw.
floridapolitics.com

Susan McManus: Florida’s racial mix is a look at America’s Future

Currently, Florida is a hairsbreadth away from being a minority-majority state. Demographically speaking, America has looked to the future and found — Florida. That was just one of the data points political scientist Susan McManus shared with members at the Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon Tuesday. The racial and...
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections. Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.
Colorado Newsline

What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s tough to decide what’s more odious: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ racist, authoritarian, and nakedly political power play rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American studies, or the College Board’s cowardly decision to revise the course in the face of this thuggish criticism. The board’s decision […] The post What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis extols conservation priorities, knocks climate activists

Florida’s conservation plans aren’t about control, he said. It’s a fine line for Gov. Ron DeSantis to make conservation a priority while eschewing climate politics of those who he may condemn as “woke.”. Florida keeps beating revenue projections, and in addition to his tax relief package,...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis seeks funding boost for VISIT FLORIDA, jobs grant program

Both programs would see their funding double, to $100M each, next year under the plan. Funding for VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism promotion group, and the Jobs Growth Grant fund, a pot of money used for infrastructure and job training projects, would double under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget.
