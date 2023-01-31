Read full article on original website
DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida
February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
Last Call for 2.2.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. The Florida Supreme Court nixed a rule that allowed judges to receive continuing education credit for courses covering fairness and diversity.
Daniella Levine Cava: Our democracy
Our democracy depends on getting it right. History has shown that our country is best served when competing ideas are shared to shape policies that bring more people together for common purpose. Our political system is also at its best when both parties are strong. This past election cycle in...
Retired Florida Supreme Court justice, prominent attorneys, launch new powerhouse firm
Several top Florida businesses, trade associations, and state agencies have already engaged the new firm. Alan Lawson, who retired in August as a Justice on the Florida Supreme Court, is teaming up with Paul Huck, Jason Gonzalez and Amber Nunnally to launch Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. Several top Florida businesses,...
Charlie Stone claims NRA endorsement, but one hasn’t been issued in HD 24 race
The same piece identified the former lawmaker as 'Our State Representative.'. Charlie Stone hasn’t served in the Florida Legislature since 2020. And the National Rifle Association hasn’t issued an endorsement in the House District 24 Special Election. But as he runs to return to the House, a new...
Blake Dowling: A chat with members of Florida’s newest powerhouse law firm
The firm announced that on Day One it was engaged by several top government and corporate clients. Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC is hitting the ground running. From its first day, a number of influential Florida businesses, trade associations and state agencies have engaged the newly launched law firm, which began operations this week.
Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Those public opinion polls matching Gov. Ron DeSantis and other presidential aspirants against Joe Biden and Donald Trump? Pay them no nevermind, a leading Florida political scientist advised during a speech in Tallahassee this week. “These polls that are being taken right now are nothing but clickbait,” Susan MacManus, professor emerita at the University of […] The post Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gov. DeSantis seeks to bolster ‘support costs’ for Florida KidCare families impacted by Hurricane Ian
Though it’s only a recommendation, the Florida Legislature will likely agree to approve the funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking steps to ensure children living in the wake of Hurricane Ian do not lose access to affordable health insurance. To that end, DeSantis included $3.7 million in his proposed...
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.1.23
Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. “Miami Dade County is one of the hottest political markets in the country and Avery has distinguished himself there as a trusted operative who knows how to deliver,” shared Southern Group Founder and Chairman Paul Bradshaw.
Susan McManus: Florida’s racial mix is a look at America’s Future
Currently, Florida is a hairsbreadth away from being a minority-majority state. Demographically speaking, America has looked to the future and found — Florida. That was just one of the data points political scientist Susan McManus shared with members at the Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon Tuesday. The racial and...
Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections. Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.
College Board fires back at NYT: 'Gross misrepresentation' to say it bowed to political pressure from DeSantis
The College Board ripped a New York Times report that said an AP African American Studies course was stripped 'after heavy criticism from Ron DeSantis.'
Last Call for 2.1.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year, recommending $114.8 billion in overall spending. The top-line number...
What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course.
This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s tough to decide what’s more odious: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ racist, authoritarian, and nakedly political power play rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American studies, or the College Board’s cowardly decision to revise the course in the face of this thuggish criticism. The board’s decision […] The post What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WATCH: The View claims DeSantis is using coded language to talk about black people
The View ridiculed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday's episode, claiming he is using "code" to refer to black people.
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
Gov. DeSantis extols conservation priorities, knocks climate activists
Florida’s conservation plans aren’t about control, he said. It’s a fine line for Gov. Ron DeSantis to make conservation a priority while eschewing climate politics of those who he may condemn as “woke.”. Florida keeps beating revenue projections, and in addition to his tax relief package,...
Gov. DeSantis seeks funding boost for VISIT FLORIDA, jobs grant program
Both programs would see their funding double, to $100M each, next year under the plan. Funding for VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism promotion group, and the Jobs Growth Grant fund, a pot of money used for infrastructure and job training projects, would double under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget.
Life hack: DeSantis administration seeks $150M to boost Florida’s cybersecurity
Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state needs to put its tech guard up. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to approve a nearly $150 million investment in cybersecurity for state government. A “Framework for Freedom” budget worth almost $115 billion includes massive spending to protect from hacks. “The Framework...
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
