Jail death highlighted by IndyStar featured in new short documentary

Jailers claimed they were protecting Jerod Draper from himself. But after his 2018 arrest for fleeing a traffic stop, they left him in a restraint chair for nearly 2 hours, shot him six times with a Taser and stomped on his bare foot twice.

The 40-year-old father hadn’t been formally charged with a crime, but a short stay in his local county jail turned into a death sentence.

'Death Sentence':Indiana’s county jails are home to a hidden epidemic that’s growing worse

A 20-minute documentary about the case covered by IndyStar investigative reporters is now streaming. "Safe Place" features Draper's case and looks at his final hours, which were captured on a surveillance camera.

IndyStar's investigative series, “Death Sentence,” chronicled a worsening crisis unfolding in county jails in every corner of Indiana. IndyStar identified more than 300 deaths since 2010. All told, the toll amounted to the death of a prisoner every two weeks for more than 11 years.

The reporting team for the series included Tim Evans, Ryan Martin, Ko Lyn Cheang and Robert Scheer.

“Death Sentence” received the 2021 first-place award from Investigative Reporters & Editors, the world’s oldest and largest association of investigative journalists. It also was named 2021 Story of The Year by the Indy Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Filmmakers told IndyStar staff in an email that the film's theatrical premiere will take place March 30 at the American Documentary Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif.