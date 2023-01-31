ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Jail death highlighted by IndyStar featured in new short documentary

By Jenny Porter Tilley, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsDCu_0kXO41H100

Jailers claimed they were protecting Jerod Draper from himself. But after his 2018 arrest for fleeing a traffic stop, they left him in a restraint chair for nearly 2 hours, shot him six times with a Taser and stomped on his bare foot twice.

The 40-year-old father hadn’t been formally charged with a crime, but a short stay in his local county jail turned into a death sentence.

'Death Sentence':Indiana’s county jails are home to a hidden epidemic that’s growing worse

A 20-minute documentary about the case covered by IndyStar investigative reporters is now streaming. "Safe Place" features Draper's case and looks at his final hours, which were captured on a surveillance camera.

IndyStar's investigative series, “Death Sentence,” chronicled a worsening crisis unfolding in county jails in every corner of Indiana. IndyStar identified more than 300 deaths since 2010. All told, the toll amounted to the death of a prisoner every two weeks for more than 11 years.

The reporting team for the series included Tim Evans, Ryan Martin, Ko Lyn Cheang and Robert Scheer.

Opinion:Releasing video of final hours of Jerod Draper's life was difficult but necessary

“Death Sentence” received the 2021 first-place award from Investigative Reporters & Editors, the world’s oldest and largest association of investigative journalists. It also was named 2021 Story of The Year by the Indy Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Filmmakers told IndyStar staff in an email that the film's theatrical premiere will take place March 30 at the American Documentary Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif.

Comments / 17

Related
WTHI

Indiana high court orders retrial for man charged in killing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2019 shooting of another man outside a northern Indiana bar. Kyle Doroszko, 22, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 12½ years in prison...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBIR

U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Indiana caught in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Indiana fugitive was arrested in Maryville on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawn Carter-Mincy was wanted out of Knox County, Indiana, for shooting a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute, USMS said. Carter-Mincy was charged in Indiana with "aggravated...
MARYVILLE, TN
Fox 59

Indiana Comic Con Less Than 100 Days Away

The Indiana Comic Convention will be here before you know it. It features comic books, toys, gaming, TV shows and much more. This year it’s being held at the Convention Center from May 5th through the 7th. But today is important because the very first celebrity guests are being announced.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Bill in works to strengthen criminal penalties for killing police K-9s

On Jan. 18, The House Courts and Criminal Code Committee approved State Rep. Chris Jeter’s (R-Fishers) bill to strengthen criminal penalties and sentencing for killing a police K-9. Jeter, an attorney who serves as a member of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, authored House Bill 1306. The...
INDIANA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss

Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?

State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement.  The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Here are Six of the Coolest Indoor Playgrounds in Indiana

Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within the state of Indiana that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. When I was a kid, that go-to place was Discovery Zone in Evansville, Indiana. Every 90s kid loved going there. The slides, tunnels, ball pits, and games that Discovery Zone was so much fun. It was truly one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy