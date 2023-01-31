Read full article on original website
U.S. sees unexpected surge in hiring with 517,000 jobs added in January despite Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969. Friday’s...
Interest rate boosted again by quarter-point as Fed signals more hikes to combat inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March. And the Fed signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. The central bank’s...
Stocks rise on Wall Street following signs of easing inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.5 percent higher and on pace to close out its...
WATCH: Strong job numbers show ‘economic plan is working,’ Biden says
Reflecting on the strength of new U.S. jobs numbers, President Joe Biden says his “economic plan is working.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The government said Friday that employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.
Here’s what the Federal Reserve interest rate hike means for you
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to...
Thousands strike across UK as unions increase pressure for better pay
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports on the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions stepped up pressure on the government Wednesday to provide better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
WATCH: U.S. ‘opposes anything’ that could hamper Israel-Palestine 2-state solution, Blinken says
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank with no visible signs of progress toward halting one of the deadliest outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above.
U.S. forms new pact with Philippines in effort to counter China
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move bolstering an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan. Thursday’s agreement,...
WATCH: Pentagon speaks on Chinese balloon spotted over Western U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Watch the Pentagon briefing...
WATCH: State Department says U.S. focus is to de-escalate Mideast tensions
State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said the U.S. is “focused on de-escalating the current actions” between the Israeli and Palestinian people. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Over the course of the secretary’s travel, he made clear that the United States will continue to oppose unilateral...
U.S. sanctions Myanmar groups ahead of military coup anniversary
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on a group of people and organizations connected to Myanmar’s military regime as the two-year anniversary nears for the coup that removed the country’s civilian government. Six people and three organizations were designed for sanctions, including...
Australia to remove British monarchy from new bank notes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation’s central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Russian missiles target civilian areas as EU officials visit Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit residential areas in an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday for the second time in 24 hours, while top European Union officials held talks with the government in Kyiv as the war with Russia approaches its one-year milestone. The latest strikes in Kramatorsk came...
West Bank Palestinian community faces removal as far-right Israel vows expansion
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (AP) — Protesters streaming up the windswept hills east of Jerusalem interrupted Maha Ali’s breakfast. Palestinian chants of support for her West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, at risk of demolition by the Israeli army since it lost its legal protection over four years ago, drowned out the singing birds and bleating sheep.
Exxon Mobil reached record profits amid high gas prices, war in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil posted record annual profits in 2022 as consumers globally struggled with high prices for gasoline, home heating and consumer goods. The energy giant brought in $55.7 billion in annual profits, exceeding its previous record of $45.22 billion in 2008 when a barrel of oil soared close to $150.
NATO urges Russia to respect nuclear weapons pact with the U.S.
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO called Friday on Russia to respect the only treaty it has with the United States aimed at keeping a lid on nuclear weapons expansion and urged Moscow to allow on-the-ground inspections of military sites to resume. The so-called New START Treaty was signed by Russia...
Ukrainian drones keep a close eye on Belarus border
BELARUS BORDER, Ukraine (AP) — The reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions deep inside the thick forest that marches across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring sky and land for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the...
European Union to unveil 10th package of Russian sanctions to mark anniversary of invasion of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union will unveil its 10th package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 24 to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a senior official from the bloc said in Kyiv on Friday, as Ukrainian forces gird for an expected Russian offensive in the coming weeks.
WATCH: State Department defends ambassador in Hungary amid interference accusations
The State Department came to the defense of its ambassador in Budapest Thursday after Hungary’s foreign minister accused U.S. Ambassador David Pressman of trying to interfere in Hungary’s internal affairs. Watch the briefing in the player above. Earlier Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lashed out at comments in...
IOC details plan to allow Russian athletes into Paris Olympics amid criticisms
GENEVA (AP) — The IOC stepped up efforts Thursday to explain its position on trying to help Russian athletes qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics amid a backlash from Ukraine and its allies. The International Olympic Committee’s move last week to map a pathway to Paris for athletes...
