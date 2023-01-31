ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

ME STRONG 5K returns to downtown DeLand on Saturday.What you need to know.

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t99r9_0kXO3woM00

This time last year, a few thousand people were preparing to participate in what they thought would be the final ME STRONG 5K in downtown DeLand.

A few months later, it was announced the race was coming back in 2023 but with the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation at the helm with assistance from the Rotary Club of DeLand; the DeLand Breakfast Rotary Club; the Rotary Club of Downtown DeLand; the Rotary Club of DeBary-Deltona-Orange City; and the Rotary Club of DeLand.

The popular race, which has raised more than $2 million for cancer patients since the inaugural event in 2012, returns to downtown DeLand at 8 a.m. Saturday.

More than 3,900 people were registered as of Tuesday.

What is the cost to participate in the 5K run/walk?

The entry fee for those who are 18 years old or younger is $20; all others pay $35. The cost increases on Friday.

Packets may be picked up at DeLand Pilates, 119 N. Woodland Blvd., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Packet pickup for day-of registrants opens at 6 a.m. on West Indiana Avenue in front of the Volusia County Historic Courthouse.

Visit mestrong.net/deland-5k to register or to sign up for a volunteer role.

What is the race route?

The race begins on East Indiana Avenue and takes participants north through downtown and then east on East Michigan Avenue and then north through Stetson University.

Participants will head west on Pennsylvania Avenue and then south through residential areas on North Adelle Avenue, West Florence Avenue, North Orange Avenue, West Minnesota Avenue and North Florida Avenue.

The home stretch takes participants from the Athens Theatre to the finish line on West Indiana Avenue in front of the Historic Courthouse.

What are the origins of ME STRONG and who benefits?

The nonprofit was started by five friends: Linda Ryan, Barbara McCallan, Kim Winters, Kim Martin and Kathy Guyer. Ryan served as the catalyst as she has battled and beat cancer multiple times.

Proceeds from the race go to supporting cancer patients in Central Florida who may need assistance paying rent, mortgage and other bills.

