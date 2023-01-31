Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has had close to four months to reflect on it. It, in this case, is hitting .300 for a season. It’s still a big deal to him. “I grew up in an era where batting average mattered,” Lowe said recently. “To be one of those guys to be able to eclipse that .300 mark and now realize that no one will take that away from me. I had a year hitting .300 in the Major Leagues. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO