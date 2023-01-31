Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Former All-Star Frustrated by Hall of Fame Voting Process
Former Dodgers second baseman Jeff Kent missed out on the Hall of Fame again this year, garnering just 46.5% of the vote in his 10th and final year on the ballot. It was a big jump from the 32.7% he received last year, but it wasn't nearly enough to earn him enshrinement in the Hall.
Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe Says Average Matters
Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has had close to four months to reflect on it. It, in this case, is hitting .300 for a season. It’s still a big deal to him. “I grew up in an era where batting average mattered,” Lowe said recently. “To be one of those guys to be able to eclipse that .300 mark and now realize that no one will take that away from me. I had a year hitting .300 in the Major Leagues. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”
Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Five-Year Extension
It appears Dylan Strome is staying in the nation's capital for the foreseeable future. The Washington Capitals kicked off their all-star break with some sizable news on Friday, announcing the club came to terms with Strome on a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $5 million. The...
