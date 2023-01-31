Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Tri-City Herald
Darnell Wright Earns Reese’s Senior Bowl Honors
Offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been putting on a show at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Evaluators have been impressed with his practice showings, and former NFL executives are even suggesting he could creep into the first round. The players vote on the top practice players at different position groups. Wright...
Tom Brady’s Final Gift to Patriots: Another ‘Pass’?
Tom Brady's NFL playing career ended as it began: guiding the New England Patriots to victory in the first days of February. Leave it to Brady to find a way to "win" his retirement, skeptical as the football world may be about his Wednesday reveal's lasting power. One could easily argue he's chasing Michael Jordan in terms of announced retirements but this latest does seem to carry a sense of finality, particularly when Brady posted a lengthy montage of photos taken with teammates and rivals alike on his Instagram story.
It’s Official: Denver Broncos Name Sean Payton Head Coach
The Denver Broncos announced Sean Payton as their 20th head coach on Friday afternoon. News of the deal broke Tuesday, and the Broncos made it official three-days later. Multiple reports indicate he signed a five-year deal, tying him to the Broncos through the 2027 season. "Sean Payton is an outstanding...
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder ‘Set Up For Success’; Trevor Lawrence Trajectory?
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is preparing for his first official NFL offseason. As a rookie in 2022, Ridder started four games and winning the final two games of the season for the Falcons. Even though his numbers didn't jump off the page, Ridder's quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, brother of...
Rams Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner Rank High in NFLPA All-Pro Votes
The Los Angeles Rams still have work to do to get back to being Super Bowl contenders. However, they do have some high-end talent in several different positions. The NFLPA's first-ever All-Pro team features just two Rams honored as being top-five at their positions. As noted by Rams Wire. ... Aaron Donald is the No. 2 guy at his defensive tackle position and Bobby Wagner is No. 3 at off-ball linebacker.
Eagles’ Fletcher Cox is savoring his second Super Bowl appearance
PHILADELPHIA — Seated from an elevated podium inside the auditorium at the NovaCare Complex, Eagles veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox reminisced on his journey to Super Bowl LVII. For Cox and a handful of Eagles — Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Brandon Graham, Rick Lovato, and Jake Elliott...
Could the Saints Next QB Be Derek Carr?
The New Orleans Saints have a glaring need at quarterback. It's their biggest need this offseason and has been an issue since legendary QB Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton wasn't the answer. The 35-year-old Dalton completed a career-high 66.7% of his throws for New...
Patriots Offensive Lineman Trent Brown: Flip-Flopping on Mac Jones?
Trent Brown was all over the map during the New England Patriots' disappointing season. He started 16 games at left tackle. He played some right tackle. He was benched. He even ... endorsed the idea of replacing quarterback Mac Jones. In December, Brown "liked" a social media post suggesting the Patriots - prompted by Jones' shoddy performances - reaching out to former Pats Tom Brady and/or Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.
Tua Clears Concussion Protocol
Maybe there's just something perfect about the Wednesday afternoon news item regarding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clearing concussion protocol, hours after the legendary Tom Brady announced his retirement via Twitter. The Dolphins have made it clear that Tagovailoa will be their starting quarterback in 2023 and are confident he...
Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman
Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
Geno Smith at the Pro Bowl: ‘It’s looking very good’ he re-signs with the Seahawks
Geno Smith and the Seahawks continue talks toward getting the Pro Bowl quarterback a new contract to stay in Seattle. Smith says “it’s looking very good” that will sign a new deal that will keep him leading the Seahawks through the 2023 season and beyond. “Yeah, we’ve...
Senior Bowl Takeaways: Steelers Found An Unstoppable D-Lineman
It was another day of overcasting clouds, some wind, and a bit of chilly weather for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Senior Bowl crew. Once again, it was perfect football weather for yet another day of practice, and there was a lot to take away from this practice. Different Practice...
Cowboys Back IN OBJ Sweepstakes - Jerry
The Dallas Cowboys are going back after free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. That’s the vow of owner Jerry Jones, who said on Wednesday from the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys would revisit the idea of signing the rehabbing Pro Bowler. Jones's latest comments about the 30-year-old Beckham come after...
WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA’s Mindset, Preparing For Washington
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about looking past wins and losses, where the Bruins can improve moving forward, Amari Bailey's role upon his return from injury, Jaylen Clark's shooting struggles and what UCLA can expect from Washington on Thursday night.
