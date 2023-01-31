Read full article on original website
Alert Day: Dangerously low wind chills Friday
BALTIMORE - Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. The Arctic Front swept through Maryland and has left us with tumbling temperatures and increasing winds.Morning temperatures are in the upper 30s and these are likely the highs for the day.Afternoon temps will be in the upper 20s as the cold air arrives and sends temperatures tumbling. Northwest winds will pick up through the day and could reach gusts over 30 miles an hour by the second half of the day. Afternoon wind chills will be in the teens but the most brutal combo of wind and frigid air sets in after sunset into Saturday morning when it will feel near zero.Wind chills north and west of the city could even dip to a few degrees below.By Saturday afternoon, temps will be back in the low 30s but the winds will have eased up by then.A significant warm up arrives by Sunday when temps rebound into the 40s. We don't stop there. Highs will be in the upper 50s by midweek.
First Alert Forecast: Low wind chills expected tonight
BALTIMORE - An Alert Day has been issued for tonight through Saturday morning for low wind chills. Temperatures will continue falling into the low to mid-teens overnight.Feels like temps will dip into the single digits for most areas by Saturday morning, despite winds dying down overnight. Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday with highs reaching the low 30s. It will be warmer Saturday night with mid-20s for overnight lows. A big rebound in temperatures will occur Sunday with most areas reaching 50° by afternoon. There will be an increase in clouds throughout the day as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Next week will be much warmer. Highs will reach the mid-50s by Tuesday and near 60 by the middle to end of the week. There will be an increase in rain chances beginning Thursday, with the best chances coming later in the week.
weaa.org
Arctic Blast Sweeps Across Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- An Arctic blast passing through Maryland is bringing frigid temperatures to the region. A Code Blue Extreme Cold advisory is in effect for Baltimore through tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the teens tonight, with wind gusts making it feel like single-digits. Wind chills as low as...
foxbaltimore.com
Coldest temperatures of the year arrive in Baltimore this weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An arctic blasts brings the coldest temperatures of the year so far to the Baltimore area. First, Thursday will be mild. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s, which is average for the time of year. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight, a potent cold front...
Nottingham MD
Arctic blast to arrive in Baltimore on Friday
BALTIMORE, MD—The Baltimore area will be back in the deep freeze by this weekend. The National Weather Service says that an Arctic front will arrive on Friday, ushering in the second-coldest airmass of the season. Temperatures on Friday night and into Saturday will be 15 to 30 degrees below...
First Alert Weather: Morning snow moves through Baltimore area
BALTIMORE - A heads up before you hit the road this morning, snow arrived in the Baltimore area around 2 a.m. and lingered until around 7 a.m., leaving some slick spots to watch out for. A slushy coating of up to 1" hit some areas with most snow only sticking on grassy surfaces. Temperatures are hovering right at freezing or just above.As you travel north and west of the city, expect a light coating on the roads. Travel impacts should be minimal but certainly something to be aware of.Once we're done with the early morning snow, we'll be dry for the rest of the day, Clouds will clear out and make way for some beautiful sunshine but it will still be seasonably chilly.Afternoon temps will top out around 40°.Clouds take over for Thursday ahead of Friday's Arctic Blast!
Wbaltv.com
Snowmageddon brought more than 4 feet of snow to Maryland in 2010
Back-to-back blizzards left Maryland buried beneath more than 4 feet of snow in 2010. In a typical February, the Baltimore area gets about 8 inches of snow for the entire month. In February 2010, Maryland received more snow than many residents had ever seen or might ever see again in...
wmar2news
It's Groundhog Day!
Happy Groundhog Day! Today, Punxsutawney Phil will make his annual weather prediction— a longer-lasting winter or an early spring. What do you think he will predict?. Phil has been making his predictions since 1887 in Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania. He is historically more likely to see his shadow. Since 1887, he has seen his shadow 106 times and there have been 20 times where he did not see his shadow. There have been 10 years with no recorded predictions. The Groundhog Phil-osophy states that if he sees his shadow and returns to his burrow, he has predicted six more weeks of wintry weather. If he does NOT see his shadow, an earlier spring will arrive!
First Alert Weather: Overnight wintry mix possible
BALTIMORE -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garrett & Allegany Co. in western Maryland until 4 a.m. Slick roads are expected overnight as a light wintry mix moves into the region overnight. Elsewhere, a light wintry mix is expected across most of Maryland overnight. Temperatures will remain above freezing so significant accumulations and icing are not expected.No travel issues are anticipated for the morning commute in the Baltimore area. The wintry weather will move out early Wednesday, with sunshine building in through the morning. Highs will reach the low 40s.It will be chilly Wednesday night with lows in the...
weaa.org
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert declared for Baltimore
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City's health commissioner is issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert. Letitia Dzirasa says the alert will go into effect Friday evening and last through Saturday morning. A Code Blue is issued when temperatures, including the wind chill, plummet to 13-degrees or lower, presenting a substantial...
Code Blue in Baltimore City Friday evening through Saturday morning
A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
wmar2news
Snowfall totals from our early morning system
After 327 days since our last measurable snowfall at BWI, we have finally broken the streak. The highest totals were in Caroline, Hartford, and Talbot counties. The lowest was in Baltimore City. I wonder if we will see any more totals in February. Stay tuned!. If you saw any totals...
USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼
The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in Baltimore
The popular chicken and biscuits chain continues an ambitious expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FoxBaltimore.com, Bojangles.com, Google.com and CBSNews.com.
Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore
Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
Construction begins on B&P Tunnel project in Baltimore
Construction recently began on phase one of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. Work includes the construction of the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel. Once completed, track speed will increase from 30 miles per hour to up to 110. “Replacing this Civil War-era B&P tunnel will nearly triple train capacity on this critical section of […] The post Construction begins on B&P Tunnel project in Baltimore appeared first on Transportation Today.
Nottingham MD
Fire reported at Olive Garden in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at a restaurant in White Marsh. At around 12:30 p.m., units responded to a fire at the Olive Garden located in the 8200-block of Perry Hall Boulevard. The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department reports that a fire broke out...
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
