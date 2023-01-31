BALTIMORE - Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. The Arctic Front swept through Maryland and has left us with tumbling temperatures and increasing winds.Morning temperatures are in the upper 30s and these are likely the highs for the day.Afternoon temps will be in the upper 20s as the cold air arrives and sends temperatures tumbling. Northwest winds will pick up through the day and could reach gusts over 30 miles an hour by the second half of the day. Afternoon wind chills will be in the teens but the most brutal combo of wind and frigid air sets in after sunset into Saturday morning when it will feel near zero.Wind chills north and west of the city could even dip to a few degrees below.By Saturday afternoon, temps will be back in the low 30s but the winds will have eased up by then.A significant warm up arrives by Sunday when temps rebound into the 40s. We don't stop there. Highs will be in the upper 50s by midweek.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO