Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to AmericansAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Did the Bears Finally Get it Right with the Matt Eberflus Hiring?Larry E LambertChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Pelicans-Lakers Game Will Broadcast On National TV With LeBron James Close To Making History
The NBA has changed the Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans game from a 7 PM CT tipoff to 5 PM CT and broadcast ESPN2 on Saturday, Feb. 4. LeBron James' pursuit of history brings intrigue surrounding the contest. James is 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time...
OKC Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault Gives Update on Chet Holmgren
The Oklahoma City Thunder and their fanbase is collectively awaiting the return of promising prospect Chet Holmgren. After being drafted with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren has yet to play in a regular NBA game after suffering a Lisfranc injury this past summer. “Projections and predictions...
Lakers: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving’s Free Agent Cavaliers Teammate Wants To Join Them In LA
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be traded before next Thursday's deadline, and your Los Angeles Lakers, led by Irving's old Cleveland Cavaliers colleague LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have quickly emerged as one of more feasible destinations for the mercurial star. Veteran journeyman power forward/center...
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
Hawks Handle Jazz With Ease 115-108
The Atlanta Hawks entered Friday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz as road warriors and fought hard for 48 minutes. Atlanta defeated Utah 115-108, picking up another important win on their five-game road trip. Atlanta did not waste any time jumping out to a 22-point lead in the first half....
Suns hand Celtics first double-digit home loss
Despite having a thin bench, the Phoenix Suns used a strong fourth quarter to pick up a 106-94 road win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics outscored the Suns 29-17 in the third quarter and trailed 74-73 with 12 minutes to play, but Phoenix began the fourth with a 14-2 run. The Celtics never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
Clippers again examining point guard: How does John Wall figure into future?
LOS ANGELES — It is the topic that has never been extinguished for as long as the Clippers partnership with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George began nearly four years ago. To maximize their championship aspirations, will the Clippers feel the need to make a move to add another point guard?
Magic top Timberwolves after 5 players ejected for fighting
Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front of the Orlando bench...
Indiana Pacers get much-needed win over Sacramento Kings
The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings battle on Friday night started out differently than most games. Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis was honored with a tribute video in his return to Indianapolis, it was his first game back in the Circle City since being traded to Sacramento in February of 2022.
Lakers weighing options after Kyrie Irving demands trade from the Nets
NEW ORLEANS — All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn, and like last summer the Lakers are among the favorites if the Nets decide to honor his trade request. According to people with knowledge of the situation, the Lakers are interested in Irving, LeBron James’ former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lakers: Draymond Green Thinks LA ‘Won’ Rui Hachimura Trade
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green likes to talk. He likes to talk on the court and he likes to talk off the court — it made a lot of sense when he started his podcast. Green has received some criticism for his podcast, but for NBA fans who...
Bucks have regained peak form now that they’re healthier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring at an unprecedented rate in his extraordinary career, and he also has most of his top teammates playing alongside him again. That combination has helped the Milwaukee Bucks regain their title-contending form. The Bucks have won six straight and will try to complete a four-game homestand...
NHL Trade Deadline: 10 Prospects to Watch in the West
The NHL trade season is officially upon us after Bo Horvat went to the New York Islanders in exchange for Aatu Raty, Anthony Beauvilier, and a first-round pick. The first prospect is off the board, and others are likely to be involved in big trades. Prospects are always a popular...
NHL All-Star Weekend: Behind the Scenes of Splash Shot
SUNRISE - Colorado Avalanche teammates Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen are champions once again, though this time it wasn't the Stanley Cup but rather the NHL's first-ever Splash Shot competition. Filmed on location in Fort Lauderdale the day before, the dunk-tank event was definitely fun to watch - though in the full Florida sun, that dunk tank looked very alluring to the rest of us in the stands.
It’s Official: Denver Broncos Name Sean Payton Head Coach
The Denver Broncos announced Sean Payton as their 20th head coach on Friday afternoon. News of the deal broke Tuesday, and the Broncos made it official three-days later. Multiple reports indicate he signed a five-year deal, tying him to the Broncos through the 2027 season. "Sean Payton is an outstanding...
Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Five-Year Extension
It appears Dylan Strome is staying in the nation's capital for the foreseeable future. The Washington Capitals kicked off their all-star break with some sizable news on Friday, announcing the club came to terms with Strome on a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $5 million. The...
Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe Says Average Matters
Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has had close to four months to reflect on it. It, in this case, is hitting .300 for a season. It’s still a big deal to him. “I grew up in an era where batting average mattered,” Lowe said recently. “To be one of those guys to be able to eclipse that .300 mark and now realize that no one will take that away from me. I had a year hitting .300 in the Major Leagues. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”
