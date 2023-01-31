ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tri-City Herald

OKC Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault Gives Update on Chet Holmgren

The Oklahoma City Thunder and their fanbase is collectively awaiting the return of promising prospect Chet Holmgren. After being drafted with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren has yet to play in a regular NBA game after suffering a Lisfranc injury this past summer. “Projections and predictions...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Hawks Handle Jazz With Ease 115-108

The Atlanta Hawks entered Friday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz as road warriors and fought hard for 48 minutes. Atlanta defeated Utah 115-108, picking up another important win on their five-game road trip. Atlanta did not waste any time jumping out to a 22-point lead in the first half....
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Suns hand Celtics first double-digit home loss

Despite having a thin bench, the Phoenix Suns used a strong fourth quarter to pick up a 106-94 road win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics outscored the Suns 29-17 in the third quarter and trailed 74-73 with 12 minutes to play, but Phoenix began the fourth with a 14-2 run. The Celtics never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Magic top Timberwolves after 5 players ejected for fighting

Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front of the Orlando bench...
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

Indiana Pacers get much-needed win over Sacramento Kings

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings battle on Friday night started out differently than most games. Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis was honored with a tribute video in his return to Indianapolis, it was his first game back in the Circle City since being traded to Sacramento in February of 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Lakers weighing options after Kyrie Irving demands trade from the Nets

NEW ORLEANS — All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn, and like last summer the Lakers are among the favorites if the Nets decide to honor his trade request. According to people with knowledge of the situation, the Lakers are interested in Irving, LeBron James’ former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
BROOKLYN, NY
Tri-City Herald

Bucks have regained peak form now that they’re healthier

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring at an unprecedented rate in his extraordinary career, and he also has most of his top teammates playing alongside him again. That combination has helped the Milwaukee Bucks regain their title-contending form. The Bucks have won six straight and will try to complete a four-game homestand...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tri-City Herald

NHL Trade Deadline: 10 Prospects to Watch in the West

The NHL trade season is officially upon us after Bo Horvat went to the New York Islanders in exchange for Aatu Raty, Anthony Beauvilier, and a first-round pick. The first prospect is off the board, and others are likely to be involved in big trades. Prospects are always a popular...
Tri-City Herald

NHL All-Star Weekend: Behind the Scenes of Splash Shot

SUNRISE - Colorado Avalanche teammates Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen are champions once again, though this time it wasn't the Stanley Cup but rather the NHL's first-ever Splash Shot competition. Filmed on location in Fort Lauderdale the day before, the dunk-tank event was definitely fun to watch - though in the full Florida sun, that dunk tank looked very alluring to the rest of us in the stands.
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

It’s Official: Denver Broncos Name Sean Payton Head Coach

The Denver Broncos announced Sean Payton as their 20th head coach on Friday afternoon. News of the deal broke Tuesday, and the Broncos made it official three-days later. Multiple reports indicate he signed a five-year deal, tying him to the Broncos through the 2027 season. "Sean Payton is an outstanding...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Five-Year Extension

It appears Dylan Strome is staying in the nation's capital for the foreseeable future. The Washington Capitals kicked off their all-star break with some sizable news on Friday, announcing the club came to terms with Strome on a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $5 million. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe Says Average Matters

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has had close to four months to reflect on it. It, in this case, is hitting .300 for a season. It’s still a big deal to him. “I grew up in an era where batting average mattered,” Lowe said recently. “To be one of those guys to be able to eclipse that .300 mark and now realize that no one will take that away from me. I had a year hitting .300 in the Major Leagues. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

