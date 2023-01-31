ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

And Now For The Worst Boise Hotel Experiences of All Time

We're nowhere near summer yet but it's never too early to start planning a vacation. But where do you stay? Cue the debate of Airbnb versus hotels/motels... Look, I'm just going to come right out and say it: staying at an Airbnb or anything similar is way better than having to stay in a hotel. With hotels, you have so many of those disgusting things that they call "rules" and "regulations."
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Home Way Overdoes It On The Green Paint

BOISE, Idaho. In case you missed it, 2022 was the year of green. From homeowners to homebuilders, last year's Harris Pole showed 62% of Americans would introduce a green color scheme into their home. But why? What made green the go-to color of 2022? Sue Wadden from Sherwin-Williams has the...
KIDO Talk Radio

Where You CAN and CAN’T Camp in Idaho

We are looking forward to camping season being back in the gem state. It is certainly planning time now. Here are some places that you may think are ok to camp, that actually are off limits. The Forest Service is doing the best they can and speaking up to remind campers to be respectful and kind to the land. Over the last few years there were issues with trash and waste left at sites and the mistreatment of public lands. (Seriously not cool.)
KIDO Talk Radio

The Best Beer In Idaho And Every State

BOISE, Idaho. Finding the best beer in Idaho was no small feat. But when it comes to brewskies, no distance is too great! To avoid bias, we turned to data compiled in Jan. 2020 by BeerAdvocate, the premier resource and gold standard for beer buffs. Scroll below to see the...
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
livability.com

9 Reasons to Move to Nampa, Idaho

In this Idaho gem just west of Boise, you'll find a family friendly community full of job opportunities, outdoor attractions, outstanding wineries and so much more. Nampa, Idaho, once just a stopping point on the way to Boise, is booming. People are moving to Nampa from across the country, drawn by new job opportunities, a fresh start or just because it’s a great place to raise a family.
KOOL 96.5

8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst

Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River system reservoirs above average

BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA

NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

