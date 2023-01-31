ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago

Dayton police continue to search for a woman missing since the end of December.

Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood, police said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’

Chapman was driving her silver Cadillac, SRX 2014, Ohio plate JVQ8612, when she left the apartment.

The vehicle was later recovered on Jewell Avenue in Middletown on Friday, Jan. 6, but Chapman was no where to be found, according to police.

Chapman’s purse and other personal items were located inside of her vehicle.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Jewell Avenue, Shelly Street and Tytus Avenue of Middletown to check their surveillance camera footage from Dec. 27 from 3-6 a.m. for Chapman’s car as well as those who live along State Route 4.

Police say her disappearance at this time is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts is contact Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Comments / 4

The Real Tee
3d ago

🙏🙏🙏, I'm praying to God that she's soon located and is safe. My heart goes out to all who loves & misses her.

Reply
3
 

