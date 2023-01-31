Read full article on original website
Want To See Some Of The Casper Area’s January Snow Issues?
Casper, Wyoming is no stranger to winter weather, with snow, wind and freezing temperatures being common most every year. It's interesting to look at the Casper snow fall trends since they started keeping track around 1937. The numbers are rarely the same from year to year and go through periods where there's either little snow, or lots.
oilcity.news
Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. 51 mph gusts have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Douglas is also...
oilcity.news
Casper Mt. Road still closed early Wednesday amid gusty winds, blowing snow
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are still plaguing Casper Mountain Road early Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Wyoming 251, which gives access to Casper Mountain, is closed as of 5 a.m., with an unknown reopening time. The road has remained closed for most of the past 24 hours.
oilcity.news
Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
oilcity.news
WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — Travel has been closed along WYO 59 in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
oilcity.news
Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
oilcity.news
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
Despite Closure of Yellowstone Garage (Again), Rock the Block Still a Possibility This Summer
It's been quite the rollercoaster for the Yellowstone Garage. In 2022, John Huff, the previous owner of the Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill, and The Hall on Ash, announced the restaurant's closure. In December of 2022, however, new owners came on board and, in kind of a funny story, announced that they would be re-opening Yellowstone Garage.
Douglas Man Protests Gas Prices, Drives Out Of Town To Fill
He has been seen sitting in front of the Safeway gas station with a sign that says “B.S.”. Robert Olson was not happy with Douglas's gas prices, now at $1 more per gallon than Glenrock’s and Casper’s prices. He was sitting on a metal folding chair in...
county10.com
Recent deaths: Kessinger, Enger
Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here. Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved...
oilcity.news
Sheriff’s deputies free woman stuck in snow in Antelope Hills area
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies freed Natrona County resident Marianne Shoemaker after she became stuck in the snow in the Antelope Hills area. According to NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, dispatchers received a call roughly an hour and a half ago from Natrona...
oilcity.news
Person wanted on multiple violent felonies in Natrona County captured in ND
CASPER, Wyo. — A man wanted in Natrona County is now in custody in North Dakota, according to an email from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. “Elijah Dobbins is in custody in Minot, North Dakota,” the email said, providing a link to the original news release from Thursday.
oilcity.news
Platte River Trails to host special guest, discuss 2023 goals at annual meeting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Platte River Trails Trust will share this year’s goals and host a guest speaker at its next annual meeting on Feb. 15. This year’s meeting luncheon at the Tate Pumphouse will include special guest Patrick Harrington, manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, as well as an introduction to the organization’s new executive director.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (2/2/23–2/3/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
cowboystatedaily.com
Giant Five-Mile Long Methane Cloud Floated Over Douglas
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long cloud of methane erupted over the Douglas Gas Plant in December. Bloomberg reports that Tallgrass Energy, which owns the facility, told the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality that the company vented a total of 2.1 tons of methane over a 18-hour period on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Locker; Becker; Burnside
Ryan John Locker, 69, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming. Ryan was born on January 10, 1954 in Harvey, North Dakota to John and Dorothy Locker. He was the fourth child born to a family of six. The Lockers lived on a family farm outside of Balfour, ND. Ryan graduated from Balfour High School in 1972 where he attended North Dakota State University graduating with his Bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics in 1975. After graduating from NDSU, Ryan accepted a position as loan officer for the Production Credit Association in Carrington, ND. There he met the love of his life Maria Brickner. Ryan and Maria married in April of 1978; together they had two sons, Adam and Aaron.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Norris; Schieck
Gary Lynn Norris passed away suddenly on January 28, 2023 in the cabin that he built with his father on Casper Mountain, he was 76 years old. Gary was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the first of 4 children to Leon and Mildred “Millie” Norris. The Norris family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1950. Gary graduated from Natrona County High School in 1964, then served his country in the Navy returning to Casper in 1969. He worked at the Dave Johnston Power Plant near Glenrock, Wyoming for 31 years, retiring in 2001.
Casper Homeowner Catches Thieves Breaking Into His House, Alerts Police
The Casper Police Department announced that a homeowner helped Casper Police arrest burglars that broke into his home. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "on the evening January 31, 2023, an attentive homeowner for a residence located on Indian Paintbrush was alerted to activity on his home security video system. The homeowner viewed two unknown individuals attempting to gain entry into his residence. The homeowner, who was off-site at the time, remained on the phone and continued to give information to the Public Safety Communications Center while police responded."
oilcity.news
Platte River Trails to introduce new director during annual meeting on Feb. 15
CASPER, Wyo. — The Platte River Trails Trust will introduce its new executive director during its annual meeting on Feb. 15 at the Tate Pumphouse. According to a release issued on Friday, Patrick Harrington, the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation’s manager, will be the featured speaker. The trust’s...
